Bella Thorne Stuns In Dressing Room Selfie

Bella Thorne’s most recent social media share is earning her quite a big response from her fans. As those who follow the actress on Instagram know, Thorne is no stranger to updating them on her popular page, sharing a number of revealing photos, in addition to some photos of projects that she is working on. In the most recent update that was shared for her fans, the stunner dazzled in a selfie taken from inside her trailer.

In the gorgeous new image, Thorne did not specifically mention to fans where she was, but she appeared to be on location for a movie, noting that she just wrapped her fifth film this year. In the killer photo, Throne sat in a brown leather chair in her trailer, looking over her shoulder and pursing her lips for the camera. She wore her long, ombre-dyed locks down and slightly waved, in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

Just in front of her was a table with a variety of different beverages including a soda, coffee, and a bottle of water. The 22-year-old was sitting down in the photo so it was hard to see her entire outfit, but she rocked a tight black top. In the next photo in the deck, the bombshell told fans that she landed in this “beautiful place,” sharing a photo of a green mountain taken from above.

The images have only been live on her account for a short amount of time, but they’ve earned the beauty a ton of attention from her fans with over 150,000 likes in addition to 400-plus comments. Some of her followers took to the photo to let her know that she looks gorgeous, while countless others expressed their excitement for the upcoming film. A few more opted to express their thoughts in emoji rather than words.

“I seriously couldn’t imagine being THIS stunning,” one follower commented on the photo.

“How do you stay so beautiful,” another follower asked.

“Nice photo Bella you look really stunning,” a third social media user chimed in.

“You’re so gorgeous in that movie will be,” another added along with a series of flame, heart, and heart eye emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the actress sizzled in another hot look while posing on the red carpet. In the gorgeous shot, Thorne rocked a brown dress with a thigh-high slit that showed off plenty of leg. It comes as no shock that the photo has racked up over 523,000 likes and well over 1,300-plus comments since it went live.