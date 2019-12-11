‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Lovebirds Kevin Wendt & Astrid Loch Set A Wedding Date

Bachelor in Paradise fans surely will be excited to learn that Season 5 couple Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt have officially set a wedding date. Kevin and Astrid got engaged a few months ago near their home in Toronto and it looks as if they are full-steam ahead in planning their nuptials.

Kevin and Astrid did not get engaged while filming Bachelor in Paradise as many couples tend to do. In fact, they did not even make it to the finale and leave as a couple. Instead, he got cold feet and broke things off with her. Luckily, the two reunited on their own shortly after filming and have been together ever since.

In a new Instagram post shared by Astrid on Tuesday, the Bachelor in Paradise star shared a fun engagement-related update. She revealed that she and Kevin have decided to hold their wedding in Sarasota, Florida, and they will tie the knot in November 2020.

Before moving to Toronto, Canada, to live with Kevin, Astrid lived in Florida. She was born in Germany and has lived a handful of different places, but it probably will not surprise Bachelor in Paradise fans that she focused on Florida as a place for her wedding, given her ties to the state.

Astrid admitted in her Instagram post that she may have already found her wedding dress, teasing that the outfit for her special day is definitely a priority. By setting a date it would seem they have pinpointed a venue in Sarasota as well, but she didn’t reveal that tidbit.

Now, Astrid needs crowdsourcing help from her social media followers to find vendors for many other wedding-related components, she explained. The bride-to-be noted that she had posted some inspiration via her Instagram stories, and it looks like she has a pretty clear vision of what she wants for the big day.

The Bachelor in Paradise star wants a vibe that feels magical and whimsical and she plans to have string lights and plenty of candles setting the mood. Astrid also likes the idea of long farm tables for the dinner as she feels that this type of seating encourages people to mix and mingle.

Astrid has not detailed which other Bachelor in Paradise veterans might be in the wedding party or invited as guests, but it seems likely that there will be plenty of familiar faces there. With this update, several former BIP folks chimed in with their thoughts.

Evan Bass joked about wanting to see the wedding on an episode of Siesta Key and Kevin himself quipped that she should choose him as a groom, as he wouldn’t disappoint. In addition, Angela Amezcua commented that this was quite exciting.

The Bachelor in Paradise bride-to-be got plenty of suggestions in her comments that she will now need to sort through, and as it seems, this will be a gorgeous ceremony. It doesn’t sound as if Astrid and Kevin’s wedding will be televised at all, but the duo will surely share plenty of updates with fans once the nuptials take place.