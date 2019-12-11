Curvy Model Iskra Lawrence Shows Off Unretouched Photos Of Baby Bump On Instagram

Curvy bombshell Iskra Lawrence showed off her baby bump in the most recent photos on her Instagram page. In the photo series, the blond stunner is pictured wearing a burgundy sports bra and matching undies. The first snapshot appeared to focus on her clothing because it showed her from the waist down. The second photo showed her looking off into the distance as she was pictured cupping her belly in the third.

Based on the caption, it looks like the post wasn’t just about flaunting her body — Iskra used it to share that she won’t be revealing the gender of her child with her millions of followers. The model said that she and her partner already knew whether they’re having a boy or a girl. But they’ve chosen to keep this information private for now because of concerns that it may not be the gender their child identifies with later in life.

Iskra added that she isn’t against public gender reveal celebrations that her friends have had but it’s just not something she wants for her “little P,” which is the nickname she’s given to her unborn baby.

The 29-year-old body positivity advocate also said that she plans to document other aspects of her pregnancy on her Instagram page and other social media channels. She also promised to be “raw” about her journey to motherhood like the unretouched photos she shared in her most recent Instagram upload.

As of this writing, over 1000,000 Instagram users have liked the post and 800-plus people have commented on it. In the comments section, several of her fans supported her decision to forgo publicly revealing the gender of her child.

“You’re amazing!” one admirer wrote. “I am sure baby P will appreciate this when they’re old enough. This child’s life is none of our business until you and they are ready to share. You owe no apologies.”

“You are a beautiful, inspiring and generous person with a HUGE HEART and baby P is so lucky to have you as a mama!” a second fan added.

“Well said- no need to feel bad about keeping things personal. Sending love,” a third person said.

Others congratulated her for putting her baby first instead of trying to please her audience.

“I support this decision,” a fourth Instagram user added. “Gender reveal puts unfair expectations on children and families. Hope all goes well, and respect for sharing such real thoughts and feelings!”