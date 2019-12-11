Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Pressed To Appear On Fox News

Progressive firebrand Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently revealed that she goes “back and forth” about making an appearance on Fox News. According to the New York City Representative, the primary reason she has yet to do so is that ad revenue from the network goes into supporting Tucker Carlson. She linked to a video of Carlson’s hour-long show, in which the Fox News host spoke to a guest who suggested that Ocasio-Cortez’s district is dirty due to its immigrant population.

In response, progressive commentator Kyle Kulinski suggested that Ocasio-Cortez give the network a shot.

“Given that every network relentlessly pushed the Iraq war which killed hundreds of thousands of innocent brown civilians a case could be made to not go on any of them. But really it’s about reaching whoever is gettable in every audience. So you should go on.”

Kulinski added that while the majority of views may not be receptive to Ocasio-Cortez and her platform, some might pause and consider her ideas, paving the way to a conversation. He noted that if one million people watch the program, reaching even 1 percent means connecting with 10,000 people.

One user responded to Kulinski and suggested that daily Fox News viewers are not open to having their minds changed, to which Kulinski disagreed.

“Total nonsense. Bernie went on Fox News and changed a lot of peoples minds! He went on Rogan and the comments are filled with ‘wow I thought he was an old crank but he’s really reasonable!'”

I go back and forth on whether to go on Fox News. The main reason I haven’t is squaring the fact that the ad revenue from it bankrolls a white supremacist sympathizer to broadcast an hour-long production of unmitigated racism, without any accountability whatsoever. https://t.co/Yn1XZ912f7 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 11, 2019

Loading...

Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard recently defended her appearances on Fox News, suggesting that candidates that refuse to go on the network are “disrespecting and dismissing” half of the United States. Per Fox News, Gabbard said that she appears on Fox News, MSNBC, and CNN and delivers the same message across all networks. According to the Hawaii Representative, these appearances are “growing support” in viewers of all three channels.

Like Sanders, Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has appeared on Fox News for a town hall, per Vanity Fair. The appearance reportedly went well and drew applause from the studio audience. Others, like Elizabeth Warren, believe that appearing on Fox News legitimizes the network, which she has called “hate-for-profit racket.”

When Warren was offered a town hall on the network, she took to Twitter to reveal that she would not ask Democratic primary voters to watch a channel that “profits from racism and hate” to see her message and declined the invitation.