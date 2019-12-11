Sara Underwood Shows Off Lean Body In Tiny Green Bikini On Instagram

Sara Underwood‘s latest Instagram post was an ode to the beauty of nature, but fans likely couldn’t take their eyes off the beauty of Sara herself. In a new photo posted to her account on Wednesday, the model rocked a tiny green bikini as she sat under a setting sun.

The photo showed Sara sitting sideways in a van lined with a blue blanket. The door was open as Sara sat on the edge, overlooking a forest of green trees. In the distance, the sun was setting behind a few thick clouds, adding a yellow color to the blue sky.

Sara wore a green bikini top that matched the trees below her. The triangle-shaped cups just barely provided enough coverage for her busty chest, allowing her cleavage to spill out on all sides. The top also featured double straps that traveled around the back and hugged her lean body closely.

Sara’s flat and toned tummy was on full display between the top and a patterned thong in blues, greens, yellows, and reds. The straps sat high on the model’s hips, emphasizing her curvy hips and hourglass figures.

The model finished off the look with a yellow straw fedora. She skipped the jewelry for this look and opted for a natural face, although the beauty hardly needed any makeup. Sara’s long, blond hair fell down her back in wet waves.

Sara sat with her back against the door frame and stretched her long, lean legs out in front of her. She curved her back slightly, further showing off her abs. Sara rested one hand in her lap and held her hat with the other as she looked down.

In the caption, Sara talked about how she prefers warmer weather over winter.

The post garnered more than 46,000 likes and just over 250 comments, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of Sara’s followers left praise for the nature junkie’s flawless physique in the comments section.

“Love doing these! Stunning views for days,” the photographer, Stijn Dijkstra, said.

“So gorgeous both sunset and you,” one fan wrote.

“Look at that flat tummy,” another user said with fire emoji.

“I hear what you’re saying, but all is see is sideboob,” quipped another follower.

As fans know, many of Sara’s photos are taken in nature, especially at her tiny cabin in the woods. Earlier this week, the model shared a photo of herself rocking a tiny blue bikini as she hung out by a gorgeous waterfall in Oregon.