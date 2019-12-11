Mathew Knowles Claims That Beyonce & Kelly Rowland Were Sexually Harassed By Jagged Edge Members

Mathew Knowles — also known as Beyonce‘s father — claims that his daughter and Kelly Rowland were both sexually harassed by members of Jagged Edge when they were teenagers, according to Music News.

Mathew spoke about the shocking story in an interview with Vlad TV when promoting his book, Destiny’s Child: The Untold Story. He states that when Knowles and Rowland were in Destiny’s Child on tour with Jagged Edge in the early 2000s, two members of the group made advances toward them.

“Now, remember the girls are minors. They’re 16-years-old. The guys are 21, 22-years-old. I have a fiduciary duty with minors, by the law, there’s a certain way I have to manage that,” he said.

“I got a call from Kelly and Beyonce, and I talk about this in the book in detail, saying that they were constantly being harassed by two of the members of Jagged Edge. I couldn’t have that. I literally had to put the guys off the bus in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That began all of this drama.”

When he was questioned on how he dealt with men trying to sleep with his teenage daughter, Mathew insisted that he wouldn’t talk about that topic on air.

“We won’t talk about that on camera.”

Knowles was Destiny’s Child’s manager when they first got signed but some things started to change over time. Other members, LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett, decided to get their own representation.

Mathew explained that an attorney called him out of the blue to tell him that he would be getting a certified letter saying that he would be managing Roberson and Luckett on a temporary basis. They were hunting for a final manager but, in the meantime, he served as their interim manager.

In 2000, LaTavia and LeToya were replaced by Michelle Williams and Farrah Franklin. However, Franklin didn’t last long and quit the group after just five months. Destiny’s Child remained a trio and are often remembered as Beyonce, Kelly and Michelle.

Destiny’s Child’s second album, The Writing’s On The Wall, with the original four members, celebrated its 20th anniversary earlier this year.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Mathew is still involved in Destiny’s Child projects and is allegedly planning a musical about the group. His plan is to debut the show in the group’s hometown of Houston, Texas, next year and then take it overseas to London, U.K., and the rest of the world.

Beyonce, Kelly and Jagged Edge have yet to publicly speak about Mathew’s allegations.