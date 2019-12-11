Kylie Jenner Poses In A Bathrobe In Sultry Instagram Shot

On Wednesday, December 11, Kylie Jenner shared a photo on her Instagram story of herself in a seductive selfie in a silk bathrobe.

In the sultry image, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star rocked an ivory-colored robe cinched at the waist, which showed off her hourglass figure and trim midsection. The bathrobe was wrapped around her chest, which flaunted her curvaceous bust. The sleeves of the robe were light pink and lace, and they hung from her arms as she lifted her phone up to the mirror to take the photo.

As she posed in front of her bathroom vanity, Kylie stared into the camera lens and cocked one eyebrow. Between the lights and the reflection of the flash in the mirror, the image looked glamorous and Old Hollywood-esque.

The Kylie Cosmetics makeup mogul raked one hand through her hair, showing off her licorice-colored locks in an alluring pose. She wore taupe shadow on her eyelids, making her lashes dark and luxurious. She finished with a swoop of black eyeliner across her eye. Her lips were painted with a dusty rose-colored gloss. She wore a dusting of carnation pink blush on her cheek. Her long, square nails were lacquered with a ballet pink shade. She appeared to wear one pearl earring in the ear that was visible to the camera.

A black box of Boxy Charm, the makeup which Kylie was advertising in the post, was placed on the black-and-white marble countertop.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, elsewhere on Kylie’s Instagram story, she posed with sister Kendall Jenner in a series of videos that they both shared on the app. The Tuesday night clips seemed to be shot at an event after Kendall’s Late Late Night With James Corden appearance, and featured both sisters plumping their pouts, blowing kisses, and sticking out their tongues for the camera.

In more Kylie news, things seem to be slipping back into romantic territory for her and Travis Scott, her ex-boyfriend and the father of their baby girl, Stormi. Despite breaking up in October, they’ve reportedly been hooking up recently.

The two, have, in fact, been spending a lot of time together as of late. They’ve been spotted going to pumpkin patches and Halloween parties with Stormi, and spending Thanksgiving together at Kris Jenner’s house in Palm Springs. However, rumors that Kylie was starting something with Drake persisted, until it became clear that the relationship was nothing but casual, due, in part, to Kylie’s relationship with Travis.