Pauline Tantot Shows Underboob In A Purple Bikini In Jamaica

Pauline Tantot shared a new Instagram update from her Jamaican vacation today.

For the snap, Pauline posed in a light lavender bikini, which popped against her tan skin. The top appeared to be too small, as it left her underboob peeking out from the bottom. It had thin straps and a simple, bandeau-like cut. The bottoms had double straps that rested high on her waist.

The stunner wore her locks down in a middle part and tugged at a piece of her hair with her hand. Most of her blond locks were brushed in front of her right shoulder. Meanwhile, she popped her right hip and looked at the camera with a small pout. She didn’t appear to be wearing any jewelry, and whatever makeup she wore was minimal. At the very least, it looked like she wore a little mascara and light lipstick.

Pauline posed outside next to a wooden wall, which featured framed photos. She also stood next to a palm tree, with a hut visible in the background. There were colorful lounge chairs on the sand. The photo was taken on a day with clear blue skies and puffy clouds. While the ocean wasn’t visible, she was likely standing right next to it given the rest of the scenery.

This photo was geotagged in Negril, which is in western Jamaica. It’s known as a resort town with picturesque beaches.

Fans rushed to the comments section to leave their compliments.

“What you doing to me Popz?” asked an admirer.

“Omg look it’s a goddess,” declared a follower.

Others were distracted by the backdrop.

“Is that a photograph of Paco de Lucia? I’m a huge fan of him…,” noted a fan.

“Lucky girl you’re to be there. Here in France it’s windy and cold,” wrote a fourth Instagram user, who seems to live in the model’s home country.

Loading...

So far, Pauline has shared photos from S Hotel, Montego Bay, and more. Fans can hope for more sizzling photos in the coming days, as the model has yet to indicate how long she will be soaking up the rays in the tropical paradise.

In an update Tuesday, the bombshell posed in a blue bikini. Pauline was seen wading in thigh-high waters, as she faced her back to the camera in the string bikini. The attention seemed to be all on her booty in the first three pictures, as she brushed her drenched hair behind her shoulders. The sun was shining, with a stretch of beach and a resort visible along the shoreline.