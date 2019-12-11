Blond Bombshell Gabby Epstein Shows Off Her Bare Bottom In Green Thong Bikini

While some parts of the world are moving heading into winter months, Australia is gearing up for summer. Model Gabby Epstein took advantage of the warmer weather in her recent Instagram update by flaunting her backside in a thong bikini.

Gabby’s post post consisted of two photos that showed her standing next to the beach looking out at the ocean. According to the he geotag, she was in Bronté, Australia. Off to the side, condominiums lined the shore and swimmers could be seen in the water.

The beauty wore a white, loose top that fell loosely over one shoulder. The shirt was low-cut in the back, showing off her shapely shoulder and back. It also featured an interesting, split hem in the back, which left her booty fully exposed. She teamed up the top with pair of green thong bikini bottoms that left plenty of her booty exposed. Since the photo was focused on her backside, nothing of the bikini top could be seen except for the tie around her neck.

One photo captured Gabby’s full body from behind. She stood barefoot with her hands on a rope railing. The shot gave her followers a nice look at her rear end as well as her long, toned legs.

The remaining picture showed the stunner from more of a side angle. The snap was also taken closer to Gabby, showing off her smooth skin and the curve of her perky derrière.

The model wore her hair in a low messy bun with long fringe framing her face. While not much of face could be seen, it appeared that she was wearing at least a little bit of makeup that included dark brows and a dark color on her lips.

In the caption, Gabby mention the weather and asked her followers what their favorite summer destination was. Some of fans took the time to answer her, but most of the responses were focused more on how the model looked in the snaps.

“Wow that’s one good view You’re perfection,” said one follower.

“Sexiest woman on Instagram,” a second admirer wrote.

“Lookin at the most beautiful sight in Bronte,” quipped a third fan.

“No words needed, you a real masterpiece,” commented a fourth follower.

Most of Gabby’s fans would agree that with her natural good looks and bright personality, she is something of a treasure. She recently showed off her playful side when in a post where she got “dirty” in the shower.