Christina Aguilera Flaunts Cleavage In A Neon Orange Dress

Christina Aguilera shared a brand new Instagram update today, and it was all about her cleavage. She was seen sporting a neon orange dress with a plunge neckline, which fell right below her chest. This left her curves on full display, as she kept thing simple with no necklace to distract from her look. The ensemble had long sleeves and structured shoulders, with gathered accents in the front.

The singer wore her platinum blond hair slicked back into a ponytail, which she secured with a gold-and-black hair tie. Her makeup was also eye-catching, as she wore a very dramatic cat-eye. Christina also opted for light pink, shimmery lipstick. She outlined her lips in a dark shade of lip liner, and also wore a dusting of pink blush. The stunner also accessorized with sparkling drop earrings, which featured an upside-down teardrop accent.

There were two photos in the set, with both showing Christina striking a similar pose. The first image showed her glancing at the camera with her chin raised slightly, as she gave a small pout. The second photo showed her tilting her head to the right as she parted her lips seductively.

The blonde was seen posing inside a room with black-and-white flooring and white cabinets. In the backdrop was a mirror that was well-lit, with someone visible in the reflection. Plus, there was a large, framed black-and-white print of Marilyn Monroe in the right side of the photo.

Fans seemed to love the new photo set, with plenty of compliments flooding the comments section.

“YOU ARE SO HOT ORANGETINA,” gushed an admirer.

“Love uuuuuuu @xtina looove love love u so much,” raved a fan.

Others focused on her captions.

“Happy early birthday. I’ll tell you happy birthday in a week too,” wrote a follower.

“Sagittarius energy I’m definitely feeling it today from my birthday may yours be wonderful and magical to,” expressed a fourth Instagram user.

Christina’s birthday is in a week, on December 18. She is turning 39-years-old.

Previously, the singer showed off her cleavage in a white costume during her Vegas show, called “The Xperience.” The main portion of the outfit was a white, plunge dress. Her glittering pasties peeked through in both photos, while she also wore dramatic shoulder accents. These were sparkling with rhinestones, while a round piece framed her face. Christina rocked bright red lipstick and a cat-eye that was pink and black. She also pulled her hair back into a modern ponytail.