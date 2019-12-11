NFL News: Giants’ Janoris Jenkins Calls Fan A ‘Retard’ On Social Media During Practice

The injured Giants' player chose the middle of practice to attack others on Twitter.

The New York Giants are currently in one of their worst seasons ever and they are near the bottom of the NFL in both records and stat categories. Press coverage of the team is bad enough right now, but injured cornerback Janoris Jenkins just made it a lot worse for the entire organization. Jenkins not only tweeted out to a fan during the middle of practice, but he called him an incredibly offensive word in the process.

Jenkins is out with an ankle injury right now and noticed a number of people on Twitter who were going after how he had been playing this season. At 2-11, no-one is really doing much of anything when it comes to helping the team elevate their win total.

As Jenkins was promoting his stats, one fan asked why his work wasn’t helping the team pick up more victories. Since he was scrolling through Twitter during the middle of practice, as reported by ESPN, Jenkins fired back at the fan in the worst way imaginable.

“I can only do my job.. retard.”

The fan kind of baited Jenkins with hashtags of #none and #irrelevant added onto the end of his tweet. Still, the disparaging comment was met with a lot of criticism and as of this writing, it is still up and has not been deleted four hours after being posted on Twitter.

On Wednesday afternoon, Giants head coach Pat Shurmur was asked about Jenkins’ actions during practice. Even though he was not out on the field due to the injury, Shurmur was not thrilled with his cornerback’s decisions but he kept his comments simple.

“I was just made aware of the tweets. You shouldn’t be tweeting during practice.”

The same fan that was called the word by Jenkins tweeted at the New York Giant again, and the cornerback chose to keep responding.

Cause I’m grown and I speak facts.. https://t.co/ilY3qtemtX — JackRabbit2.0 (@JjenkzLockdown) December 11, 2019

When practice was over, Janoris Jenkins was not in the locker room and made available to the media on Wednesday. He was more than talkative before practice which is when he began tweeting out his states for all of the world to see.

He made it a point to let everyone know he had not given up a touchdown since the third week of the NFL season. During that game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jenkins actually allowed wide receiver Mike Evans to find the endzone on three different occasions.

Janoris Jenkins is usually quite vocal on social media and even voiced his displeasure with his role on the team earlier this month. He questioned the work of defensive coordinator James Bettcher and how he was using the cornerback in the Giants’ defense. As of now, there has not been any word on Jenkins being disciplined for attacking the fan or using social media during practice.