Brunette Bombshell Lyna Perez Flaunts Incredible Curves In Plunging, Crochet Mini Dress

The Instagram model left little to the imagination in her revealing mini dress.

On Wednesday, American model Lyna Perez shared yet another sizzling snap with her 4.3 million Instagram followers.

The photo shows the 26-year-old posing on a beach with green foliage and a beautiful body of water in the blurred background. While most of the world is experiencing fall weather, the tan and toned model looked like an absolute summer goddess. She sizzled in a plunging, black crochet mini dress.

In the picture, Lyna smiled brightly, as she flirtatiously lifted up the hem of her dress. The social media star appeared to not be wearing anything underneath the revealing beach cover-up. The risque ensemble left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Lyna’s ample cleavage, toned midsection, and sculpted hips were put on full display.

The brunette bombshell wore her highlighted hair in tousled waves, giving her even more sex appeal. She enhanced her stunning features with minimal makeup, an application that included subtle contour, glowing highlighter, and a light coat of mascara.

In the caption, Lyna seemed to acknowledged that she has not been regularly uploading content on Instagram. She stated that she missed her fans and asked if the feeling was mutual. The Instagram influencer proceeded to tease her followers by claiming that she could not recall if she was wearing any underwear in the photo.

Lyna’s admirers noted that they had, in fact, missed Lyna’s presence on the social media platform. Many followers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left fire and heart emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“@lynaritaa you have such a beautiful smile,” gushed one fan, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Looking absolutely amazing as always,” added a different devotee.

“You are so beautiful,” wrote another follower.

“You’re the most wonderful thing I’ve ever seen,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Lyna engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to quite a few of the comments.

The post seems to be a fan favorite, as it quickly racked up more than 60,000 likes.

As fans are aware, the model has a tendency to flaunt her fantastic figure on social media. Earlier this month, Lyna drove fans metaphorically wild by uploading racy Instagram photos, in which she wore a black bejeweled bikini as she sat on outdoor furniture. That tantalizing post has been liked over 195,000 times since it was uploaded.