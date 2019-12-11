Kylie & Kendall Jenner Blow Kisses & Pose Together In New Instagram Videos

On Tuesday night, Kylie and Kendall Jenner shared two selfie videos together on their respective Instagram stories, with each posting one clip.

In the first video, the two sat together at an event and looked seductively into the camera, moving their heads in different poses and angles. Kylie pouted her glossed lips; her older sister followed suit. The Kylie Cosmetics makeup mogul stuck out her tongue. This clip was originally posted on Kylie’s Instagram story, though Kendall shared it soon after.

In the second clip, the sisters used the Kira Kira Instagram filter, which created a halo of sparkles around Kendall’s hair. The two continued to purse their pouts and blow kisses in this video as well. At one point, Kylie stuck out her tongue and it seemed to reach Kendall’s cheek, which made the model laugh as she posed with her tongue out as well. Kendall posted this video on her own Instagram story; Kylie reposted it to hers.

In the videos, Kylie wore a taupe-colored ensemble that she had posted on her story earlier that evening. Since both clips were shot from the waist up, her 153 million Instagram followers could only see that she rocked a tight-fitted beige top. However, due to the earlier photos Kylie had shared, her fans knew she paired the shirt with loose brown pants that bunched at the ankles, along with tan heels. Her long black hair was parted slightly off-center, and it cascaded down her shoulders in both videos.

As for Kendall, she seemed to be wearing the same colorful, shoe-patterned jumpsuit she sported on The Late Late Show With James Corden that same evening. The catsuit, which paid homage to the ’90s, was by designer Salvatore Ferragamo. In the clips, her 119 million followers glimpsed a hint of the same purple, pink, and green hues in the strapless ensemble. Though the sisters usually have similarly colored locks, Kendall’s dark hair seemed to have a reddish tint in the light, particularly in the video with the filter. Both Jenners rocked tanned, sun-kissed skin that seemed to glow.

Recently, Khloé Kardashian explained why Kendall and Kylie are rarely seen on Keeping Up With The Kardashians after a fan asked. The reality star said that while she, Kim, and Kourtney all have an equal contract, their younger sisters have different contracts. The two reportedly were never meant to star on the show, considering it first started filming when they were kids.