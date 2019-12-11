‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Victor Gets Concerning News

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, December 12 bring a significant change at Jabot when Kyle demands Jack do something different. Plus, Elena and Nate talk about Devon while Victor gives Devon some details about Amanda’s shady past.

Jack (Peter Bergman) changes things at Jabot in a big way, according to SheKnows Soaps. Jack only recently took back the reigns at the family cosmetics company, but the way things happened hasn’t sat right with Kyle (Michael Mealor). Kyle did not appreciate being demoted to co-COO with Lauren (Tracey Bregman) after successfully running the company alongside his uncle Billy (Jason Thompson).

Kyle goes way out on a limb, and he asks Jack to let him be co-CEO. The father and son would run Jabot together. Kyle puts everything on the line with Jack too. He threatens to walk away if Jack doesn’t make the big change for him, and Kyle’s dedication and will undoubtedly catch Jack’s attention. Kyle has come a long way from the guy who gave Lola (Sasha Calle) an expensive designer bag last Christmas, sparking a breakup. How will Lola feel about her husband running Jabot again?

Meanwhile, Elena (Brytni Sarpy) opens up to Nate (Sean Dominic). She’s worried that Devon (Bryton James) is not over Hilary (Mishael Morgan), and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) brings up all of Devon’s old memories. Not only is Elena worried, for now, she’s also convinced that Devon will never get over Hilary’s death, and that makes her fear for their future.

Nate knows that Devon still thinks of Hilary, but he does his best to reassure Elena. Nate feels positive that everything will work out in the end. Of course, the way it works out may not be what Elena and Nate think it might be. These two are growing closer, and they have a connection that is hard to deny.

Finally, Victor (Eric Braden) gets concerning news about Amanda’s past, and he shows up to pass the details along to Devon. Things certainly don’t seem to be on the up and up with Amanda since she’s mostly scrubbed from the internet, and the whole thing started around the same time Colin (Tristan Rogers) started his scam to gain control of Katherine Chancellor’s fortune. Victor really liked Katherine, and he doesn’t appreciate seeing Devon swindled out of his inheritance. He vows to help Devon regain his money, and it looks like Amanda might have something to do with what happened to Devon.