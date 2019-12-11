Lamar Odom’s Daughter, Destiny, Wears A Denim Jacket With Nothing Underneath

Lamar Odom‘s daughter, Destiny Morales-Odom, sent pulses racing after she posted a picture of herself rocking a cropped denim jacket — with nothing underneath.

The picture was a selfie style shot, taken from the reflection in a mirror. The denim jacket was a dark wash, with silver buttons that added a pop of color. There were two pockets at the bust and along the neckline was a classic collar.

Upping the sex appeal of the shot, Destiny left the jacket completely unbuttoned, revealing that she was not even wearing a bra underneath. Rather, the Instagram star gave her followers a hint of her cleavage, in addition to flaunting her incredibly toned midriff.

Her midsection was put on even further display thanks to the cropped nature of the jacket, which ended just at her belly button. Destiny coupled the denim jacket with a pair of high-waisted jeans that expertly showcased her figure.

Her big accessory was a pair of Oakley sunglasses with a yellow and red reflective lenses. They added a futuristic vibe to the ensemble, with Destiny herself adding that they looked like something worn in “space.” in her caption.

The 21-year-old opted to keep the rest of her look fairly simple. She wore no jewelry, keeping the focus on her attire alone. She also appeared to be free of makeup — with no blush or lip color in sight — letting her natural beauty shine through. Her brunette locks were styled into her natural curls that were brushed back over her head in a center part.

The setting for the shot looked to be a photography studio, as there was a white screen and a large light behind her.

Per the selfie-style shot, Destiny also showed off her black iPhone case, which was covered with a Mona Lisa picture.

The upload earned close to 400 likes and received a number of glowing comments.

“Lookin’ Hott [sic] is an Understatement!!” one user raved.

“Dam [sic] this pic is [fire],” added a second, using several fire emoji instead of the word to get across their point.

“Winning,” gushed a third, with a heart-eye face and sparkle emoji.

“OH HELLO,” wrote a fourth.

The daughter of the former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is still new to Instagram, having only joined over the summer. However, with pictures like this latest, she will surely build up a huge fanbase in no time.

A little over a month ago, Destiny floored her followers by posting yet another sexy shot to her account. In that photo, as previously covered by The Inquisitr, the brunette beauty boasted that she exuded “angel energy.”