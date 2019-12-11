‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Reveals That Her Sons Ryan Vieth And Spencer Barney Are Back On Good Terms

The brothers were feuding during 'RHOC' Season 14.

Tamra Judge‘s two sons, Ryan Vieth and Spencer Barney, feuded during The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 over their differing political views, among other things. At one point, Tamra arranged for the boys to sit down and talk things out in hopes of making things better between them.

During a recent taping of the Real Housewives of Orange County: After Show, per Bravo TV, Tamra looked back on the drama her two boys experienced during the currently airing season before revealing where they stand today.

While seated beside her co-star and friend Gina Kirschenheiter, Tamra admitted that after setting up a meeting between the boys to end the drama between them, her youngest son, Spencer, actually became upset with her and accused her of not talking to him enough.

Although Tamra said that she talks to Spencer all the time and that she has “the tightest connection” with him, Spencer didn’t see it that way. He claimed she simply told him to “get over it” when he spoke to her about the hard times he was facing. Then, after filming the scene, Spencer told his mother that he simply felt awkward during his meeting with Ryan and lashed out at Tamra as a result.

When asked point-blank if Ryan and Spencer are now on good terms, Tamra confirmed that the boys “are good” now and said that they’ve actually learned to joke with one another about their political differences.

“Now it’s a joke between them and if Ryan comes over, Spencer will put like a Bernie Sanders sticker on the back of his car or Ryan will put a Trump sticker on his car,” Tamra said.

Tamra shares Ryan, her oldest child, with her first husband and her three youngest children — Sidney, Spencer and Sophia — with her ex-husband, Simon Barney, who she was married to when she first joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Tamra caused a stir on Instagram in September when she took to her page and deemed Spencer as the “kindest son.”

“#tbt The kindest son (most of the time) a mother could ask for,” Tamra wrote in the caption of a photo of Spencer, according to The Blast.

After the post generated controversy due to the fact that it seemingly suggested Ryan wasn’t as kind as his younger brother, Tamra removed the post from her page entirely.