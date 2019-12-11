Jojo Babie Shows Off Underboob While Smoking A CBD-Heavy Prerolled Joint

Jojo Babie posed in a super small crop top — that was all about her ample underboob — and tight leggings, as she smoked a CBD prerolled joint in her most recent Instagram update.

The sleeveless top Jojo rocked for the shot was cropped high enough to reveal a heart-stopping amount of underboob. In mostly white lettering across the top was the website for the CBD oil brand that she was promoting with the social media post. Her leggings were high-waisted and hugged her curves. She completed the look with a pair of black sandals.

The social media sensation wore her hair down in a side part for the occasion. She opted to straighten her locks, which she mostly had brushed over her left shoulder. She accessorized her look with dark sunglasses, holding a bottle in her left hand and a joint in her other. Smoke billowed out from between her lips.

For the snap, the bombshell posed outdoors, walking down a long, gravel road. Behind her were mountains and brush, with the sun low in the sky. It looked as if the picture was taken during the “Golden Hour,” which happens within an hour of the sun rising or setting.

There was also a second picture in the post. That snap was a product shot of Cloud N9ne’s “Exotic Cake” prerolled joint and a lighter. This partnership appears to be a new one between Jojo and the CBD brand.

Fans appeared to love the new update, with people rushing to the comments section to leave their compliments.

“Jesus u are that dreamgirl,” gushed an admirer.

“I just look at a photo of You @jojo_babie always does the trick!” exclaimed a follower.

“To sit and smoke with you would make my year,” wrote a fan.

“Unbelievably gorgeous even when stressed!!” raved a fourth Instagram user.

Many people seemed surprised to discover that Jojo smokes, probably because she hasn’t shared any similar posts in the past months.

Jojo shared another update several days ago that was also all about her underboob. That time, however, she posed on top of a bed in a tiny red crop top. The piece had long sleeves and a revealing cut in the front. For the shot, the Instagram influencer struck the Bambi pose. The model leaned back and propped herself up with her arms while glancing at the camera with a flirty expression on her face. She wore purple eyeshadow and glossy lipstick.