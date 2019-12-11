Mathilde Tantot Goes Topless On The Beach In Sultry New Instagram Snap

Instagram model Mathilde Tantot left very little to the imagination in her latest Instagram post during her time in Jamaica with her twin, Pauline. In a sultry new photo on her feed, the stunner went completely topless, much to the delight of her fans.

The photo showed Mathilde sitting on a gray towel or mat in the sand. In the distance, the blue waters looked calm as the sun set over Jamaica, leaving beautiful orange and yellow colors in the sky with few clouds. A dock could also be seen extending into the ocean. While the background of the shot was breathtaking, fans were likely drawn to Mathilde in the center of the image.

Mathilde wore only a pair of green, black, and yellow tie-dye pants that loosely hung over her lean legs. A matching belt wrapped around the waist, hugging the model’s rock-hard abs. Above the pants, Mathilde simply wore nothing at all. She covered her bare chest with one spread hand to keep the photo Instagram-friendly, but it wasn’t enough to contain her ample cleavage, which spilled out on all sides.

The Khassani Swimwear co-founder completed the look with a black bucket hat on her head. The trim of the hat was a yellow and orange color, while over the black, “Jamaica” was written in bold, white letters. Mathilde accessorized with a pair of giant, silver hoop earrings. Under the hat, her long, blond hair fell down her shoulders in straight strands. The French and Persian babe didn’t wear any makeup, but she hardly needed any with her natural beauty.

In the caption, Mathilde talked about “Jamaican vibes.”

The post garnered more than 141,400 likes and just over 470 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with Mathilde’s fans. Many of her followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Jamaican me crazy,” one fan said with a heart-eye emoji.

“Love you girl…. You are Angel,” another user said with red hearts.

“I love youuuuuuuu you’re a queen,” a third person said.

A fourth fan called Mathilde a “beach angel.”

This was certainly not the first sexy post that Mathilde shared from her getaway. Earlier this week, the stunner provided a look at her booty when she wore a purple thong bikini. The tiny string two-piece did hardly anything to cover her bodacious derriere. The post currently sits at over 390,000 likes and almost 1,800 comments.