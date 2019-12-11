Kylie Jenner Calls Daughter Stormi Webster As ‘Cutest Travel Buddy’ In New Instagram Photo

Kylie Jenner shares the cutest snap of daughter Stormi in latest Instagram post.

Kylie Jenner went on Instagram and posted the cutest photo of her daughter, Stormi Webster.

In the recent images, little Stormi sported a rose gold thermal jacket, matched with a pair of grey sweatpants. She was seated cozily in what seemed like a private jet.

In the first photo, she looked at the camera and gave the cutest pout, with one hand on the armchair, while the other is down. Onto the next photo, Stormi gave the sweetest smile, seemingly directed at her mother, who was taking the photo. The last snap showed baby Stormi trying to give a “kiss,” her hands on the seat of the chair while leaning forward.

The photo went viral on the social media site just minutes after it went live. It garnered over 2.5 million likes and more than 13,000 comments from Kylie’s 153 million followers. Thousands of admirers flocked to the comments section of the Instagram post, where many left compliments for baby Stormi’s latest set off photos.

“Stop!!!!! This is going to break the internet,” an admirer wrote.

“Let me babysit that kid, wow, we could be besties,” said another.

While another fan suggested that the reality star should give Stormi her own Instagram account.

Kylie’s best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou, also joined in and wrote, “my angel face!!!!!”

Kylie also posted an adorable Instagram story, featuring baby Stormi. In the latest share, the duo posed for the camera, both smiling, however, the little one seemed to be a bit shy and hid behind her mother’s leg.

In the snap, Kylie wore a clinging champagne top and light brown leather trousers that showed her hourglass figure. She paired the look with pink pointed court shoes and a small pink handbag as her accessory. She wore her usual full-on makeup — high arched eyebrows, heavy contour, brown eyeshadows, thick winged eyeliners, falsies, as well as a nude lipstick. Stormi, on the other hand, was dressed in a cozy printed jumper, black sweat pants, and sported little black trainers.

As reported by Daily Mail Online, the impromptu photo session happened before Kylie went out for a sisters’s night out with Kendall Jenner.

It’s no secret that the 22-year-old reality star travels with her little one often. In fact, just days ago, Kylie took her daughter to her first snowboarding trip, and the one-year-old did not disappoint. On Friday, December 6, the businesswoman updated her Instagram account with a post showing her little girl’s snowboarding skills.