Victoria’s Secret Model Devon Windsor Flaunts Fit Physique In White Bikini At The Beach

Devon Windsor shared a new post to her Instagram fans in which she shows off her slamming physique, and her fans are loving it.

On Wednesday, December 11, the Victoria’s Secret model took to the popular social media app to post a triple update of herself in a tiny bikini to tease her 1.8 million Instagram fans.

In the photo, Windsor is seen underneath a straw roof as the turquoise waters of the ocean glisten in the background. The model did not add a geotag or disclose her location in the caption.

Windsor is wearing a two-piece bathing suit in solid white. Her bikini top features no straps, in a bandeau style. The top includes a tie up front, where a knot rests on her chest. The top is small, revealing quite a bit of her cleavage.

The model teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms with strings that tie on the sides, dangling onto her thighs. The strings sit high on her sides while the bottoms sit lower on the front, in a style that highlights the contrast between her strong lower body and slender midsection. The bikini features a textured fabric that adds a romantic touch to the suit.

As the tag she added to the post shows, the swimsuit is from Windsor’s own swimwear line, Devon Windsor Swim.

A quick look on the brand’s webpage reveals that she is wearing the Rosie Top and the Hannah Bottom. Windsor accessorized her look with a matching white cap. The model appears to be wearing no makeup, embracing her natural features and beauty.

All three photos in the slideshow are similar. They all show Windsor in the same bikini and same location. The second snapshot is slightly different and features her without the cap. She is striking a similar pose that showcases her incredible abs and long model legs.

The proved to be popular with her fans. Within the first hour, the photo attracted more than 8,400 likes and upwards of 44 comments, suggesting it will continue to rake in interactions in the coming hours. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to share their admiration for her.

“You are perfect,” one user raved, trailing the words with a sparkle and a red heart emoji.

“Wow! Sooooo stunning!” said another user, adding a string of fire emoji at the end of the comment.

“Such a beauty! And the swimsuit is [fire],” a third user chimed in.