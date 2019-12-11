Dorinda Medley Didn’t Beg To Officiate Kelly Dodd’s Wedding After She Got Engaged To Fiance Rick Leventhal

Kelly Dodd previously claimed she was begging to marry her and Rick Leventhal.

Kelly Dodd may have said during a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live that Real Housewives of New York City star Dorinda Medley was “begging” to officiate her upcoming wedding with fiance Rick Leventhal. However, according to Medley, it was actually Dodd who requested she be a part of the upcoming ceremony.

During a recent chat with Page Six, Medley confirmed that the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member requested she officiate her wedding shortly after she and Leventhal became engaged in November.

“I am an [officiant] and when she got engaged she said, ‘Will you officiate the wedding?’ and I said absolutely!” Medley explained, adding that she’s “very excited” for her fellow “housewife.”

According to Medley, she and Dodd initially hit it off as friends while doing promotional appearances for the Real Housewives franchise and always have a great time with one another.

In response to Medley confirming that she never actually begged Dodd to officiate her wedding, Dodd told Page Six that she didn’t even know that Medley was able to officiate until after Medley volunteered that information to her.

“She said, ‘I can officiate your wedding,’ and was licensed to do it and would love to do it,” Dodd recalled. “Perhaps the word ‘begged’ was an overstatement. It was obviously unscripted and off the cuff.”

While Dodd revealed that Leventhal has not yet met Medley face-to-face, she also said that he was looking forward to spending time with her. When they do, they will discuss Medley’s role in their wedding as a group, Dodd added.

In addition to Medley’s potential role in her upcoming wedding, the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member has also revealed that Ramona Singer, who introduced her to Leventhal over the summer in the Hamptons, will be acting as a bridesmaid in the 2020 event.

Although Dodd has also revealed that she and Leventhal are planing to televise their wedding on Bravo TV, it has not yet been confirmed by the network nor has it been revealed whether the nuptials will air on The Real Housewives of Orange County or a stand-alone special.

According to a previous report from The Inquisitr, Dodd is hoping to set Singer up with a new man in an effort to repay her for setting her up with Leventhal months ago.

Dodd began dating Leventhal in August and is planning to get married next October, although nothing is set in stone.