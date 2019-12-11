Australian Model Natalie Roser Sizzles In Flirty Yellow Bikini

Natalie Roser is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

On Wednesday, the Australian model sent temperature soaring on her feed with a trio of new photos that her 1.1 million followers had nothing but love for. In the triple Instagram update, Natalie was seen sitting on a long, taupe-colored ottoman in the hallway of her home. Behind her, a large, open window let in an ample amount of sunlight to brighten up the room.

The blond bombshell looked smoking hot in a flirty, golden yellow bikini that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique. The two-piece set boasted a slightly sheer, perforated pattern, and included a sexy, off-the-shoulder top that allowed her to showcase her toned arms. It featured a flirty ruffle detail on both the top and bottom hems, and fell low on her chest to tease just a hint of cleavage to her audience.

On her lower half, Natalie rocked a matching pair of bikini bottoms that were even skimpier than the top part of her look. The swimwear covered only what was necessary, leaving her long, sculpted legs almost completely bare. Its high-cut and cheeky style also exposed the bikini babe’s booty almost in its entirety — though her followers hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

In one photo, Natalie was captured tugging at the garment’s curved waistband, which sat high up on her hips to further accentuate her trim waist and chiseled abs.

The model added a trendy stack of gold necklaces to her look for a bit of bling. She wore her platinum tresses down in a bouncy style, and parted them perfectly in the middle to frame her face. Natalie also sported a full face of makeup in the series of snaps that included a light pink lip, dusting of highlighter, and thick coat of mascara to make her striking features pop.

Unsurprisingly, Natalie’s latest bikini-clad update has been showered with love by her fans. After three hours on Instagram, the post has earned more than 10,000 likes — and that number still continues to grow. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the upload, where many left compliments for the Aussie beauty’s jaw-dropping display.

“Yellow is your color!” one person wrote.

Another said that Natalie was “one of the most beautiful women on earth.”

Loading...

“Absolutely gorgeous,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Natalie has flaunted her incredible flawless figure on Instagram. Another recent addition to her page saw her making a cup of coffee in nothing more than a set of skimpy lingerie that left very little to the imagination. The risque look also proved popular with her fans, who awarded the photos over 32,000 likes.