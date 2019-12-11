Bayern Munich Vs. Tottenham Hotspur Preview, Odds: Spurs Seek Revenge For 7-Goal Blowout In Champions League

Both Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur are already through to the UEFA Champions League knockout stage, but there is a score to be settled.

Two teams both entering new eras meet in their final UEFA Champions League group stage match, with both Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur already assured of advancement. But there are still plenty of storylines and scores to settle in the Wednesday game. When the teams met in October, Bayern blew seven goals past the Spurs, inflicting a 7-2 humiliation of the London club. But since then, Tottenham has seen a change in managers with Jose “The Special One” Mourinho taking over from Mauricio Pochettino and turning the team’s flagging fortunes around.

But Bayern, in their quest to extend their record streak of consecutive Bundesliga titles to eight, find themselves in the unfamiliar position of seventh on the league table. As a result, Die Roten also switched managers, ending the brief tenure of Croatian Niko Kovac — who led the team to last season’s championship — and naming former German national team assistant coach Hans-Dieter Flick to take over, at least until Christmas of this year, according to a BBC report.

Under Mourinho, Tottenham have won the only Champions League match they have played and taken victories in three of four league games. But he takes an injury ridden side into Allianz Arena on Wednesday. And Mourinho has forbidden the players who will take places on the roster from watching any footage of the earlier 7-2 drubbing, according to the BBC.

Watch a preview of the Bayern Munich vs. Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Champions League match in the video below, courtesy of Optus Sport.

Despite the fact that Bayern over the weekend suffered a dispiriting 2-1 domestic defeat to Bundesliga leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach and the Spurs put on an unstoppable display of dominance in a 5-0 Premier League stomping of Burnley, oddsmakers see the German side, playing at home, as clear favorites in the match.

According to odds posted earlier Wednesday by Bet365 and reported by 101GreatGoals.com, Bayern Munich are rated at 1-3 to win the match outright, while Tottenham are massive underdogs at 13-2. The odds of a draw are posted at 19-4.

Of course, Tottenham’s absentee list may have much to do with the odds differential. Striker Harry Kane, midfielder Dele Alli, and defenders Jan Vertonghen and Serge Aurier have all been allowed to remain in London to rest, with the game meaning nothing in terms of the Spurs’ positioning in the knockout stage. With 10 points to Bayern’s 15, Tottenham is locked into second place in Group B.

Defender Ben Davies, along with midfielders Erik Lamela, Harry Winks, and Tanguy Ndombele, will also miss the match with injuries — as will the Spurs’ top two goalkeepers, Hugo Lloris and Michel Vorm, according to the BBC report.