Ashley Alexiss Exposes Curves In Sheer Mesh Bodysuit

Plus-size model Ashley Alexiss exposed all her curves in a sizzling new Instagram update today.

In the post, the model rocked a sheer, mesh bodysuit, which hugged her figure. The piece was mostly mesh, but featured black sheer fabric throughout. This included an abstract design on her chest, along with a symmetrical design on her midriff. There were four straps running over each shoulder. Her skin looked glowing in the shot, with the light coming from the left side of the frame.

To keep things Instagram-safe, the stunner wore a small, black thong bottom, while her chest seemed to be censored with nude-colored pasties — or, the image was edited to keep it suitable for social media. For the NSFW snap, Ashely posed in front of an open doorway, placing her right hand on her head and her other hand on her hip. She looked straight at the camera with a sultry expression on her face and her lips parted.

Ashley opted for shimmery, pink-gold eyeshadow and nude lipstick. She kept the blush to a minimum and kept the focal point on the outfit by not wearing any accessories.

She wore her hair down in loose curls and a heavy side part. Her locks fell down in front of her left shoulder and down her back. Her curls peeked out from behind her hip as they reached her lower back.

The building she posed next to had tan walls and elaborate wall-mounted lights. She stood next to an open door, which was made of glass with dark trim.

The tags revealed that the piece she wore was from Iconoflash, which offers a wide range of revealing lingerie pieces.

Fans seemed to love the new update and left plenty of compliments in the comments section.

“Oh good Lord! That’s a jaw dropper!” gushed a follower.

“My goodness. Absolute perfection,” declared an admirer.

“God d*mn! You are the definition of perfection!” exclaimed a fan.

“WOW!! Incredibly Beautiful and PERFECT BODY!” raved a fourth Instagram user.

Previously, Ashley shared another update where she rocked a fishnet bodysuit. That time, the look featured long sleeves and a high cut at the bottoms. In it, she posed in front of a blank wall, placing her hands behind her head. She tilted her head to the right and smiled, with her curls censoring her chest in the otherwise see-through look. The model stood with her legs together and showed off her hourglass figure.