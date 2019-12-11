Bebe Rexha Shares Bathroom Selfie In Kiss Crop Top

Bebe Rexha took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself and it seems the star looks great first thing in the morning.

The “I’m a Mess” hitmaker uploaded a selfie of herself in a bathroom and appeared to be rocking a natural look. Rexha took the picture in the mirror and covered one eye with her phone. She tilted her head down slightly and pouted while she took the photo. Bebe wore a short-sleeved loose-fitted black Kiss crop top that displayed her stomach and paired her ensemble with black leggings. The “I Can’t Stop Drinking About You” songstress opted for nude-colored, pointy acrylic nails and looked as if she was makeup-free. The blond beauty sported her hair down and wavy while Rexha stood in a bathroom that had granite material all over.

For her caption, Bebe wished her 10 million followers a good morning and wrote “if you know, you know” with a cheeky tongue emoji. She hashtagged her post with “Kiss” and tagged the rock band in the photo as she is wearing their merchandise.

Rexha geotagged the post as Los Angeles, California, letting her fans know where she is in the world as she is currently busy performing on the Jonas Brothers North American leg of their “Happiness Begins” world tour.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 521,000 likes and over 2,300 comments, proving to be a hit with her followers.

“THE SHIRT HAS TASTE ALL OVER IT,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“YOU ARE ONE OF THE MOST GORGEOUS GIRL!!! NEVER GIVE UP ILY QUEEN,” another shared.

Loading...

“You are a beautiful girl and such an inspiration for me,” a third follower remarked.

“Girl, I honestly wish I had a body like yours. It’s gorgeous. Keep slaying. I love your music,” a fourth fan commented.

Bebe is no stranger to wearing all-black ensembles. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a low-cut PVC skintight corset with pants to match. She paired the look with black boots which added to the slight androgynous feel she was owning. The “Meant to Be” chart-topper sported her hair straight and wore a couple of small necklaces around her neck. Rexha appeared to be backstage at a show as she is currently on tour with the Jonas Brothers. She displayed her side profile and spread her legs open confidently.

Unsurprisingly, the post has achieved more than 610,000 likes and over 3,000 comments within a few days.