Instagram Model Violet Summers Sizzles In Skimpy Lingerie

The social media star left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram post.

On Wednesday, December 11, American model Violet Summers shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 2.6 million Instagram followers.

The photos show the 20-year-old posing on a bed with a white duvet in what appears to be a hotel room. The stunner flaunted her fabulous figure in a strappy black bra and a pair of matching underwear. She also wore black star pasties and fishnet stockings, giving her even more sex appeal. The risque ensemble put her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and long, lean legs on full display, much to the delight of her audience.

The brunette bombshell pulled back her long locks in a low bun and opted to wear minimal makeup that included subtle contour and a light coat of mascara.

Throughout the photoshoot, the model changed up her poses and expression. In the first image, she leaned back with her legs crossed. She tilted her head slightly as she gazed seductively into the camera. Violet altered her position for the following photo by kneeling on the bed. She smiled sweetly while she adjusted her bra straps.

In the caption, the social media star noted that she is currently in Los Angeles, California. She proceeded to give her followers permission to approach her if they see her in public.

Fans seemed to love the post as it quickly racked up more than 40,000 likes. Many of Violet’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left fire and heart emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“So ridiculously gorgeous it’s not even funny,” gushed a fan.

“You are so pretty my love,” wrote a different devotee, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

Loading...

“Just when I didn’t think you could look any more beautiful… you post this,” added another Instagram user.

“Very gorgeous, the camera really likes you,” chimed in a fourth commenter.

The Instagram influencer engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, the beauty is not shy when it comes to showing of her unbelievable body on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram photos consist of her in revealing ensembles. Earlier this week, Violet uploaded a tantalizing picture, in which she wore a black latex sports bra and a pink mini skirt while standing on a Los Angeles street. That post has been liked over 68,000 times since it was uploaded.