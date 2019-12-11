‘Playboy’ Model Krystle Lina Flaunts Buxom Figure In Skimpy Lace Lingerie

Krystle Lina shared a sweltering new update to her Instagram page that is bound to send the dropping temperatures soaring.

Earlier this week, the American model took to the popular social media to post a snapshot of herself in a skimpy lingerie set to tease her 1.6 million Instagram fans, and they are here for it.

In the black-and-white photo, Lina can be seen posing in front of a white wall facing the camera. As she indicated via the geotag paired with her post, the photo was shot at the Mondrian hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Lina — who is known for having been published in top magazines, such as Maxim and Playboy— is wearing a two-piece lingerie set in black lace. The set features a bra with an underwire structure that pushes against Lina’s chest, showcasing her famous buxom figure. The bra also has a low-cut neckline with pointy details in lace that further draws attention to her ample cleavage.

Lina teamed her bra with a pair of matching black bottoms. The piece boasts a see-through fabric with flower details in solid black. The waistband is made of solid black lace that sits low on her frame. The lingerie also includes another structure that goes around her waist. Attached to her bottoms is a set of garter belts, which dangle onto her thighs. According to the tag added to the photo, her lingerie is from Honey Birdette.

Lina is posing with one leg slightly in front of the other as her thighs are pressed together in a pose that accentuates the natural curves of her lower body. Her right arm in resting by her side as she takes the other hand to her head. Lina head turned a little to the right. Her gaze is down as she flashes a bright smile.

Her dark tresses are styled down in large curls that cascade over her shoulders. Lina completed her sultry look with a dark shadow and perfectly applied black eyeliner.

The proved to be a success with her fans. At the time of this writing, the photo has garnered more than 25,400 likes and upwards of 550 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments to share their admiration for Lina, and also to rave about her beauty.

“Love that bra! Hottness,” one user said, trailing the comment with a fire emoji.

“Soooooooo sexy!!!” said another fan, pairing the words with a string of emoji, including fire and face with heart-eyes.

“Gorgeous lady gorgeous body!” a third fan chimed in, topping off the comment with a blue heart.