Stassie Karanikolaou Shows Off Cleavage & Hourglass Figure In New Instagram Photos

For her latest Instagram snaps, Stassie Karanikolaou posted a series of two images that flaunted her ample chest and tiny waist, promoting health vitamins and seriously showing off her physique.

She appeared to be posing in a neighborhood, standing in front of a yellow house with a white picket fence. She was surrounded by lush greenery, which made her bright white shirt pop. Stassie wore a long-sleeved, henley tee with only two buttons done up, which put her sultry cleavage on display. Her shirt fell over her shoulder slightly, exposing a tiny hint of a black, lacy bra strap. The white tee also accentuated the YouTuber’s glowing, sun-kissed skin.

The 22-year-old model sported high-waisted, light-wash jeans that flaunted her small waist. The combination of the cut of the shirt and the waist of the denim pants created a perfect hourglass figure.

Stassie’s straight, platinum hair was gorgeously angled, with the front two pieces framing her face and not even reaching her chin; another stray piece fell slightly past her shoulder. The rest of her hair tumbled down her right shoulder, ending at her chest.

She wore a small black purse with the ensemble as she held up the jar of vitamins with her left hand. Her nails were painted a light pink.

The Instagram caption below features slight NSFW language.

For her makeup, Stassie’s eyebrows were groomed and arched. Her long, black lashes and mascara made her blue eyes sparkle. Her tanned skin shone with just a hint of carnation-pink blush. Her plump pout was painted with a cocoa-mauve matte color. Her lip color matched her stunningly applied eye shadow, which was better seen in the second image.

In that photo, Stassie stuck out her tongue and looked right at the vitamin bottle, exposing her lids perfectly to the camera. The shadow was applied all the way up to her eyebrows, starting out more pigmented at the bottom and getting more sheer as it reached the top, which created an ombre effect.

Her 6.5 million Instagram followers loved her look in the recent photos, and they flocked to the comments to share their excitement.

“Your makeup looks really good here,” one fan gushed, adding a heart-eye emoji to her comment.

Others loved her outfit so much that they needed all the details.

“Okay but like where’s your shirt from????” one follower asked.

According to The Inquisitr, Stassie recently revealed that she switched out her bigger breast implants for smaller ones. She first announced the news on her YouTube channel, giddy that she and her friend now wear the same size and can share bras. She then mentioned the reduction in an Instagram post, tagging the plastic surgery office where she had the operation done.