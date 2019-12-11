Rachel Cook Shows Underboob In An Orange Bikini

Rachel Cook shared a new Instagram selfie video today. She was spotted getting flirty in an orange bikini, which was a little too small as some of her underboob was visible. The swimsuit had a white polka-dot design, with the top featuring lace-up accents in the front. She tied it into a bow, which fell below her chest. The top also had a basic scoop-neck and thick straps. Meanwhile, her bottoms were matching with a low-rise cut.

The Playboy model posed in front of a mirror, as she held her phone in her left hand while giving sultry looks. The clip began with Rachel standing up while propping out her left leg and tugging on her bottoms with her hand. She then moved her hips a little before transitioning to leaning against the counter with her left hand. The stunner continued to gaze into the mirror.

She recently buzzed her hair off, and she kept her makeup looking natural. She wore a little mascara and light pink lipstick. Plus, her accessories, which included multiple earrings and a couple of gold necklaces, popped in the shot.

Behind Rachel was a luxurious bathroom. There was a wall with a white robe hanging from a hook. The room was well-lit.

The captions revealed that she’s heading to Rolling Loud, which they say is the largest hip-hop festival in the world. There are two events coming up — one this weekend in Los Angeles and another date in 2020 in Miami. Rachel is likely heading to the event this weekend, with headliners such as Chance the Rapper, A$AP Rocky, and Young Thug.

Fans had lots of nice things to say in the comments section.

“Rolling loud is awesome have a great time,” wrote a follower.

Loading...

“Oh my God your hair! I’ve been following you for years, always had a crush on you. This hair cut is so amazing. I love it. You look fierce, and it makes your facial features pop! You’re so pretty, good grief. #SLAY,” gushed an admirer.

“I dunno how you’re not Victoria’s Secret,” noted a fan.

“You look beautiful, Rachel,” complimented a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, the bombshell shared another update a week ago that showed her rocking another bikini. This time, it was a duo-colored swimsuit, and she was seen lying on her back in shallow waters. The top was blue, and the bottoms were black. Rachel was seen striking a couple of poses, while keeping her eyes closed throughout the clip.