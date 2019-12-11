A Man Pulled A 32-Foot-Long, Still-Wiggling Tapeworm Out Of His Rectum

'Turns out there was something sticking out of my bottom,' the man said.

A Thai man made a terrifying discovery after a routine visit to the restroom, pulling a 32-foot-long tapeworm out of his body — and then promptly sharing photos of it on social media.

WARNING: The remainder of this article contains sensitive content, including photos, that may be disturbing to some readers.

As The Metro reported, 44-year-old Kritsada Ratprachoom, a photographer, had dropped his kids off at school when nature called. He found a toilet and set about to doing number two. However, he said that, even after completing the job, he still felt that there was more to do.

“I felt like I wasn’t finished defecating, like something was left. So I got up to see what it was. Turns out there was something sticking out of my bottom,” he said.

Ratprachoom, who had had an appendectomy a few days earlier, thought maybe a bit of surgical string had somehow migrated to his rectum, so he reached around to pull it out. He kept pulling and pulling. To his horror, he realized that it wasn’t a bit of surgical string. It was a living organism: a tapeworm.

The parasite was 32 feet long.

He described it as “stretchy” and said that it shrank down once he pulled it out. He then showed it to his girlfriend, who is a nursing assistant. She reportedly identified it as a tapeworm.

He then shared pictures of it on social media.

Several commenters noted that the parasite resembled Japanese udon noodles, which they were now put off of for life, according to IFL Science.

Tapeworms generally live in the intestines of animals, particularly in domesticated livestock such as cattle, which pick it up through grazing or by drinking contaminated water. The worms can then be transferred to humans when they eat undercooked meat.

Tapeworm infection is not particularly rare in humans, though it’s far more common in places such as parts of India, Africa and Asia. Indeed in India, millions of children are believed to be infected with the parasitic worms.

Fortunately, though horrifying, tapeworms don’t cause much damage to humans, as long as they remain in the intestines. In some individuals, the worm can cause stomach pains or diarrhea, but in others, they cause few to no problems.

However, once tapeworms leave the intestine, all bets are off, especially if they reach the brain or liver. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, an Indian teenager died when a tapeworm burrowed into his brain.