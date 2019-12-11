WWE Rumors: Big Angle And ‘TLC’ Title Match Cancelled

An injury has caused a title feud to be cancelled entirely.

There are often angles and matches that never make it to television in WWE for one reason or another, but this one kind of stings. Braun Strowman hasn’t been seen on TV for a while and many have been wondering why, but it’s because the big man is dealing with an injury. Unfortunately, that injury caused a big angle to be scrapped from this week’s Friday Night SmackDown and the cancellation of a possible title match at TLC.

On Sunday, WWE will present their annual TLC pay-per-view and a number of great matches have already been announced for it. Another one was set to be a part of the card and it would have been announced last week, but problems came up and it had to be scratched.

Well, the rumors floating around are that it won’t end up happening, but it’s not totally out of the picture just yet.

Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Wrestling Inc., is reporting that Braun Strowman has been kept out of the ring lately due to suffering from back spasms. The official word from WWE is that he’s dealing with a “sore hip,” but it has been enough to keep him off of some WWE Live Events as well.

This injury to Strowman led to WWE cancelling an angle which was supposed to take place on last week’s Friday Night SmackDown. That angle was going to be used to set up a match for him against Shinsuke Nakamura at TLC.

Braun Strowman has never held a singles title in WWE and it isn’t out of the question that he will have one in time. He’s had a few chances to win the WWE Championship and WWE Universal Titles, but came up short in each of those opportunities.

The exact angle that was going to be shot on SmackDown isn’t known, but it would have started a program between Strowman and Nakamura. It would have ended up putting together a match between the two for the Intercontinental Championship at TLC.

As of this writing, there are only seven matches scheduled for TLC with more expected to be added. Another match rumored to be added to the card is Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins, but the latter is suffering from a hand injury which could also cause WWE to hold off on that one.

With one more episode of Friday Night SmackDown to go before this Sunday’s TLC event, the WWE Intercontinental Title Match could still be added. If Braun Strowman is healthy enough and they go that route, Shinsuke Nakamura will have to defend his championship over the weekend.