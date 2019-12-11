Ana Cheri Sparkles In Bedazzled Pink, Ultra Tiny Lingerie Set On Instagram

Ana Cheri showed off her best angles in a double post on Instagram today. The stunning model posed for the photos in a sheer, bedazzled lingerie set that left very little to the imagination — her fans seemed to love every part of the post.

The photos showed Ana posing in front of a glass door leading out to a balcony. Behind her was breathtaking view of an old building. Ana did not include a geotag for her location, but she did indicate via a few hashtags that the photos were snapped in Paris, France.

Ana looked stunning in the light pink and sheer bra, which featured small, silver embellishments on the corners of the cups. The bra sat very low on her chest, allowing the model’s ample cleavage to spill out of the top. Her rock-hard abs were also on full display under a matching garter that hugged her tummy closely and emphasized her hourglass figure.

Ann paired the top with a sheer, bedazzled thong with very thin strings that sat high on her hips, putting her curves and shapely thighs on display. Ana finished off the look with a light pink, short and thin blouse that hung off her shoulders.

Ana kept her accessories to a minimum with this feminine look. However, she did rock a full face of makeup that matched her outfit. Her look included dark pink eyeshadow, darkened eyebrows, a faint pink blush and a glossy pink color on her full lips. Ana’s long, brown hair fell down her back and right shoulder in luscious waves.

In the first photo, Ana faced the camera and slightly crossed her legs, further emphasizing her rounded hips. She rested one arm above her on the door frame while the other hand played with her garter strap. Ana tilted her head slightly and gave a sultry gaze at the camera.

The second shot showed Ana from behind, giving fans a perfect view of her exposed derriere in the thong. The blouse spread open wide as Ana pulled her hands up behind her head and looked out the door.

At the time of writing, the post had garnered more than 70,000 likes and just over 730 comments. Many fans left praise for the model’s flawless physique.

“Always looking Gorgeous,” one fan said with a rose emoji.

“I Would Really Love to Meet You…. You’re Beyond Beautiful Darling,” another user added.

This is certainly not the first look that Ana has shown off in her room in Paris. Last week, she bared her booty once more in another ultra-tiny lingerie set in front of the same window.