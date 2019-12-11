Curvy Model Mia Sand Shows Off Her Fit Physique In Skintight Set

Mia Sand shared a new update to her Instagram feed to discuss how she started to embrace her real self, a message she paired with an image that exudes confidence.

The Danish fitness model took to the popular social media platform today to post a snapshot of herself in a skintight outfit that showcased her famous curves for her 1.3 million Instagram fans. Sand has made a name for herself in the fitness world for her muscular and curvy figure, according to The Famous People.

The photo posted today shows Sand in front of a light blue wall somewhere in Nordhavn, a harbor area in Copenhagen, Denmark, as she indicated via the geotag added to her post.

In the snap, Sand is wearing a two-piece set in light gray. The outfit includes a sleeveless top with a halter neckline that covers much of her neck. The top boasts a texture that gives the piece geometrical details.

The model teamed her top with a pair of matching pants that sit just over her bellybutton, right above where the top stops, leaving a bit of her stomach visible. The pants boasted the same texture as the top. Its thin fabric hugged Sand’s lower body closely, showcasing her killer curves. Sand did not share where her outfit was from.

Sand completed her outfit with a pair of chunky black boots and a leather purse that add an urban edge to her relaxed outfit. The model kept things simple, accessorizing her look with a few gold bracelets and a matching wristwatch.

Sand — who is best known for representing Body Engineers as a model and ambassador — wore a thick layer of black eyeliner and mascara, which make her baby blue eyes stand out. She wore her blond hair brushed back and slightly swept over to one side.

The post was an immediate success with her fans. In under an hour of going live, the photo has garnered more than 11,700 likes and upwards of 165 comments — it will likely continue to gain traction.

Users of the social media app took to the comments section to share their admiration for Sand while showering her with compliments and emoji.

“This outfit I can’t,” one user chimed in, trailing the words with a heart-eyes emoji.

“I feel you! The beaten one became the one that bitches back!” said another fan, referencing her caption.

“Kick a** body after 2 kids and hard work,” a third one added.