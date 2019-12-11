Tori Spelling Is Reportedly Hoping For A Role On ‘RHOBH’ After ‘BH90210’ Is Canceled

Tori Spelling is allegedly concerned about going 'broke.'

Tori Spelling is reportedly begging producer Andy Cohen to include her in an upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after Fox suddenly canceled their recent reboot of Beverly Hills, 90210.

According to a December 11 report from Radar Online, Spelling is concerned about her financial stability after the cancelation of BH90210 because the short-lived reboot was her “moneymaker.” However, as the outlet’s insider explained, Spelling doesn’t have “enough money” to garner her a position within the Bravo TV franchise.

“Fox told the cast they were guaranteed two seasons, but in the fine print there was an out clause that included a low threshold for ratings,” the source revealed. “She’s also looking at doing more reality TV because her career is over with scripted TV.”

American Express Bank sued Spelling and her husband, Dean McDermott, nearly three years ago after she allegedly failed to pay a credit card bill. Months later, the actress was ordered to pay $87,594.55. Then, in August 2019, the bank filed a Writ of Execution and requested that the Sheriff or Marshal of Los Angeles County enforce the order for Spelling’s past due amount.

The couple was also sued by City National Bank after allegedly failing to repay a $400,000 loan and was ultimately ordered to pay $202,066.

Following the order for the payment, City National Bank claimed they were never paid and a bench warrant was issued against Spelling after she failed to show up to a court hearing in reference to the money owed. That warrant was then dissolved after Spelling agreed to meeting with a group of attorneys about the case.

As she reportedly continues to hope for a potential position on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Spelling, who shares five children with McDermott, is also facing a massive tax debt of over a million dollars.

During her time on BH90210, Spelling was being paid a whopping $70,000 for each episode and was also awarded with an additional $15,000 per episode for helping to create the show.

After the cancelation of BH90210, Spelling is said to be frantically working with her agents “to figure out how she can leverage her money and move forward.”

“They’ve been telling her she’s only as good as her last project, and that has failed,” the insider stated.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Spelling admitted to wanting to be a part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast during an appearance on Cohen’s late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, in August.