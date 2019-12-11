Harry Styles Shocks Fans By Performing One Direction Hit During Jingle Ball

Harry Styles shocked fans by performing the first hit from his band One Direction, “What Makes You Beautiful,” at a recent Capital FM Jingle Ball appearance. The song was first released eight years ago.

Styles took to the stage wearing a sleek, blue velvet sparkly jumpsuit, which was open down his chest to reveal the large butterfly tattoo across his stomach. He surprised concertgoers who initially did not recognize the reworked tune.

It was only when Styles began singing the words “You’re insecure, don’t know what for” that the audience erupted into screams of appreciation at hearing the song live for the first time since One Direction’s split in 2016.

The tune was switched up from the bubble gum pop approach the band once took with the tune, which consisted of Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan. The revamped version was a little more adult with a blues tinge and hints of a retro California surf rock sound.

He finished the song with a wild solo dance on the stage, very reminiscent of a young Mick Jagger during his early years with the Rolling Stones when he would be so overcome with the music he would dance wildly to the delight of fans.

Payne was also in attendance at the event. He revealed in an interview with Sunday Brunch that the high-energy concert, where Styles performed five songs including “Lights Up” and “Sign of the Times,” was the first time he and Styles had seen each other in three years.

“We hadn’t seen each other for a long, long time,” said the former One Direction singer. “It was really nice. He’s still the same boy as when I left him, which is really sweet, but obviously just different with age and whatever else. But he’s such a lovely lad.”

"I think at some point we will get back together." @LiamPayne talks about #OneDirection, touring and seeing @Harry_Styles after three years ???? #SundayBrunch pic.twitter.com/mtcLgjoFRJ — Sunday Brunch (@SundayBrunchC4) December 9, 2019

He also alluded to the fact that he believes at one point One Direction will eventually reunite.

The members of One Direction have maintained their distance from one another since fate brought them together as contestants on the reality competition singing series The X-Factor. All five members auditioned as solo acts, but it was the foresight of Simon Cowell, a judge on the series, who believed they would be better off as a group.

The band would eventually achieve superstardom and amass record sales before Zayn Malik left the group and the rest of its members would disband, playing their last televised performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in 2015.

Styles recently debuted a new album titled Fine Line, which was released in early December. He will tour to support the new release throughout 2020, beginning in Europe in April and continuing throughout North America before ending the tour in South America in late fall.