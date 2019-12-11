Kelly Ripa’s Family Holiday Card Is ‘Goals,’ According To Festive New Instagram Share

Kelly Ripa seems to be ready for the holidays. Earlier this month, she shared a photo of her gorgeous Christmas tree, and on Wednesday, a copy of her family’s festive Christmas card made its way to social media.

Pictures of the card showed up on the Live With Kelly and Ryan show’s Instagram page, with a caption reading that the Consuelos holiday card was “goals.”

The trifold card included a montage of photos of Kelly, husband Mark Consuelos, and their three children — Michael, Lola, and Joaquin — in a variety of poses. The front of the card said “merry” with several photos that appeared to be taken from a photoshoot that Kelly took.

Photos showed Mark, Michael, Lola, and Joaquin posing as Kelly attempted to make her way into the photo as the camera snapped the picture. Some of the pictures showed the back of Kelly’s head as she hurriedly rushed to stand next to her family before the camera took the photos. The last snap on the front of the card showed Kelly in the arms of Mark with a somewhat exasperated look on her face.

The inside of the card showed three pictures of the family from a closer angle in their festive outfits. Kelly wore a black dress with a white feather miniskirt. She paired the dress with white strappy stilettos that looked to be adorned with feathers. The number showed off her toned legs. Her daughter, Lola, wore a black evening gown with a thigh-high slit that showed off her leg. She teamed up the dress with black scrappy stilettos. The men looked dapper in blazers and slacks.

The back of the card showed the family standing together with a message along the bottom of the card. Kelly added a white jacket to her ensemble as her family stood beside her.

Fans loved the card, and many couldn’t help but comment on how gorgeous the family is.

“Adorable!!! I love this! @kellyripa you are so funny and awesome! Super cute! & you got all the kids to agree! Lol,” wrote one fan.

“Beautiful photos! So fun! Stunningly gorgeous family!” a second follower said.

“And exactly what about The Consuelos Family isn’t goals? Y’all are beautiful!” commented a third fan.

“Seriously the cutest family ever,” wrote a fourth follower.

Kelly has never been in the family’s Christmas photo, and earlier in the week, she seemed excited while discussing it co-host Ryan Seacrest. If it’s anything like the holiday card, it will be a hit.