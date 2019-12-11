Gwen Stefani Looks Gorgeous In Sparkling, Silver Mini Dress With Ruffled Sleeves On ‘The Voice’

Gwen Stefani cemented her fashion icon status on The Voice again this week with a look that her fans are absolutely loving.

On Wednesday, the singer took to her Instagram page to share a photo of her ensemble from last night’s episode of the hit NBC singing competition. In the snap, the 50-year-old was seen sitting in her iconic red judge’s chair with her hands resting on her lap. She wore a huge smile across her face and tilted her head slightly to the side as she posed for the camera.

Gwen looked absolutely incredible in a gorgeous silver dress that her 9.4 million followers were quick to show some love for. The piece featured an intricate, abstract striped design made of small beads, as well as a slew of silver jewels and shimmering stars that were affixed to its sheer fabric. The garment also boasted a puffy, ruffled detail along the sleeves that gave it a bit of drama.

Fans were treated to a full-length look at the famous blonde’s ensemble on her Instagram stories, where she posted a number of times throughout last night’s show. One short clip showed off the number’s daringly short length, revealing that it grazed just to Gwen’s upper thigh to showcase her long, toned legs. Another post to her Instagram story exposed its open-back design.

The “Hollaback Girl” singer accessorized her sparkly look with a dangling earrings and a large diamond statement ring to give it even more bling. Her signature platinum hair was pinned into a sleek bob with a deep part and single ringlet curl for a style that looked straight out of the 1950’s.

As for her makeup look, Gwen sported a light pink blush, shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara. She also rocked a cherry red lipstick that gave her glam a bright pop of color.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering Gwen’s eye-popping look with love. After one hour, her new Instagram photo from the set of The Voice has earned over 11,000 likes — and that number continues to grow. Many took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post as well to leave compliments for the songstress’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Always beautiful! Always stunning style!!” one person wrote.

“My favorite look of the season!”‘ said another.

“So perfect for the holidays! You have the most fun outfits!” commented a third.

Gwen often leaves her fans raving over the bold and stylish ensembles she wears on The Voice. On Monday’s episode of the television show, she sported another noteworthy getup that included pink hot pants and a green corset top. The look also proved popular when shared to her Instagram page, where it earned over 76,000 likes.