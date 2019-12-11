‘Bachelorette’ Stars Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick Announce Family Expansion

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick were not on the same season of The Bachelorette, but it is thanks to the show that they found love with one another. It has been a whirlwind year for the lovebirds, and now they just shared exciting news about expanding the little family they have built together.

In the past year, Kaitlyn and Jason started dating, went public with their romance, adopted a dog they named Ramen, and had Jason move to Nashville to be with Kaitlyn. Now, they have shared that they have added one more to their family with the addition of another pup named Pinot.

Both Jason and Kaitlyn shared photos and sweet notes on their Instagram pages announcing Pinot’s addition to the family. Pinot came from the same shelter in South Korea that Ramen did, and they are both golden retrievers.

The former Bachelorette admitted that she had been worried about how Ramen would react to Pinot. Luckily, it seems that the two bonded immediately and are already inseparable. Anybody who follows Kaitlyn or Jason on Instagram knows that they are head-over-heels in love with Ramen and that Pinot will be equally spoiled and adored.

Kaitlyn acknowledged that she and Jason do travel a lot, and that can make dog ownership a bit challenging. However, she insisted that they simply make it work and now they’ll make it work with two dogs rather than one.

Jason’s Instagram post shared that Christmas had come early for them with the addition of Pinot. He joked that Pinot is clearly Ramen’s long-lost best friend and brother, and these initial photos of the quartet are beyond adorable.

In addition, Jason says this new addition to the family was meant to be theirs as his name was already Pinot before they met him. Anybody who follows the couple knows they love their wine, so having a dog with a name honoring that certainly seems like a fit.

Could an engagement be coming next for The Bachelorette pair? A few months ago, Kaitlyn had to explain to fans that despite plenty of speculation, she was not yet engaged. However, it doesn’t sound as if that step is too far off in the distance for the duo.

As ET Online details, Jason and Kaitlyn have noted that they are confident in their relationship and ready to take the next step. It seems that they talk about engagement and a future together regularly, and The Bachelorette fans will be watching and waiting for them to officially get engaged. For now, the couple is happy and busy with Pinot and Ramen, and fans are rooting for this relationship to go the distance.