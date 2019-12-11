Lisa Vanderpump Shows Off Breathtaking Holiday Décor At Her Beverly Hills Restaurant

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star gave fans an inside look at Villa Blanca all decked out for Christmas.

Lisa Vanderpump shared a gorgeous video of the holiday décor at Villa Blanca, one of several high-end restaurants she owns in the Beverly Hills area. The Vanderpump Rules star took to Instagram to give her 2.4 million Instagram followers a peek at the decked-out Mediterranean-inspired restaurant, and it’s no surprise that her fans were mesmerized by its beauty and sparkle.

In the video, a pianist can be heard playing the classic Christmas carol “Deck the Halls” as a camera pans to the Villa Blanca entrance. Lit candles and white lights are glowing everywhere and a sparkly silver tree shines. A view to the front door reveals that even the trees out front of the California eatery are wrapped in warm white lights. A plate of delectable food from the menu is also shown.

In the comments section to the post, Vanderpump’s fans were thrilled to see her focusing on her restaurant career after ending her reign on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills earlier this year.

Fans noted Vanderpump’s classic, understated taste as they remarked on Villa Blanca’s gorgeous holiday decor.

“Sparkly and beautiful just like you. Merry Christmas!!” one fan wrote.

“Decorated like a proper Christmas!!!” another added.

“How beautiful!!! But that’s LVP….she has excellent taste,” a third fan wrote.

“So magical,” another follower said of Vanderpump’s video.

Vanderpump’s fans are very familiar with SUR, the West Hollywood restaurant which serves as the cornerstone of Vanderpump Rules. In addition, the creation of her more recent venture, Tom Tom Restaurant & Bar, was documented on the Bravo reality show, so fans have seen it many times. While Villa Blanca has also been shown on Vanderpump’s Bravo reality shows, this new look at the inside of the restaurant was a holiday gift for fans.

Last year, Vanderpump told In Style that she’s a “control freak” when it comes to the décor at her restaurants. She even chooses the lavish flower arrangements at all of her L.A. restaurants and lounges herself.

“I’m very ambience-driven,” the Vanderpump Rules star said last year.

Vanderpump’s Instagram feed seems to be more focused on her restaurants than her reality TV ventures as of late. The last post before her Villa Blanca Christmas video was a photo of a signature menu item at the Beverly Hills eatery, a popular entree called Spaghetti Lolita. In the caption to the Instagram pic of the decadent pasta dish, Lisa wrote, “My recipe…my pasta, Villa BLANCA…yum.”