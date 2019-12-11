Larsa Pippen Nearly Lets It All Hang Out In Black Rhinestone Bra & Coordinating Pants

Larsa Pippen dropped jaws on Instagram last night with another hot look that showed off her killer figure. As those who follow the mother of four on the platform know, Pippen stuns in a number of NSFW outfits on a daily basis, most of which are part of partnerships that she has with various online retailers. In her most recent social media share, the brunette beauty sizzled in an outfit by Pretty Little Thing.

In the gorgeous new photo, the model struck a pose in a hallway at what appeared to be her home. She told fans that this was the outfit she wore to Art Basel. She left little to the imagination in the stunning ensemble. While clad in a black coordinating set, Pippen put on a sexy display as she popped out of a tiny black rhinestone bra, showing off plenty of cleavage for the camera. Her taut tummy was also visible in the shot and she completed the hot look with a pair of sparkly black pants that hit just above her naval.

The bombshell accessorized her ensemble with a black clutch, a silver watch and bracelet, and white manicured nails. Like she normally does, Pippen wore her long, blond-dyed locks down and curled with a few braids running across the top of her head. The gorgeous look was completed with a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and pink lipgloss.

The post has been live on her page for only a short time but it’s already earned the social media sensation a ton of attention from her fans, gaining over 14,000 likes in addition to 100-plus comments. While some followers took to the photo to let her know that she looked stunning, countless others raved over her killer figure. A few more had no words and flooded the comments section with emoji.

“GORGEOUS GIRL LOVE YOUR OUTFIT,” one fan gushed, adding a series of flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“Wow dear, you would be so perfect with our aesthetic, we want you to model them. If interested kindly message @edenjames_boutique let them know I Jiff sent you,” another wrote.

“You are art. Just saying,” a third social media user commented, adding a praying hands emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Pippen dazzled at another event, that time at a Formula 1 race. For the occasion, Pippen showed off her gorgeous figure in a denim jumper that showcased her toned and tanned stems. That photo earned the beauty over 29,000 likes.