Australian Bombshell Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Killer Body In Barely-There Bikini: ‘Healthy, Strong And Happy’

Georgia Gibbs posted a hot new update to her Instagram feed in which she shows off her killer body figure while sharing how she’s feeling.

On Tuesday, December 10, the Australian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to post a sweltering snapshot of herself in a barely-there bikini that left little to the imagination, driving her 702,000 Instagram fans wild.

In the photo, Gibbs is standing on a boat facing the camera. The placid waters of the ocean glisten in the background, with the low sunlight coloring the sky in orange and purple hues. She did not add a geotag to her post or disclose her location in the caption.

Gibbs is rocking a two-piece bathing suit that boasts an intricate pattern in different bright colors and geometric shapes. The bikini top features two spaghetti straps that cross over at the front before going around her neck. The bodice consists of two rectangles that come from the back, pushing against Gibbs’ chest in a way that accentuates her ample cleavage.

Gibbs teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms with thin straps. The bottoms tie up on her left, though not on the right, creating an unsymmetrical design. The straps sit high on her frame, highlighting the contrast between her wide hips and slender midsection. This design also exposes quite a bit of skin on her lower body.

According to the tag she added to her post, her bikini is from Sommer Swim. A quick look at the brand’s Instagram page reveals that Gibbs is wearing the Baroque print.

The model is standing with her legs slightly apart as she takes her left hand to her hair.

Gibbs’ blond hair is swept over to one side, styled down, and brushed over her left shoulder. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model appears to be wearing little to no makeup, embracing her natural beauty and features.

The post proved popular with her fans. In under a day, the photo garnered more than 41,400 likes and about 400 comments. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to praise Gibbs’ beauty, showering her with compliments and emoji.

“[Y]ou’re unreal,” one user chimed in, trailing the comment with a blue heart emoji.

“You look so pretty in this one,” said another fan, including a cat with heart-eyes and a red heart at the end of the message.

“Hi Georgia! [red heart emoji] can you share more details about your current skin care routine and diet? Miss that content,” a third fan asked.