SAG Awards Nominations 2020 Announced: Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston Honored

The nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards have just been announced and once again, former spouses Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have been honored for their work in both film and television in 2019.

America Ferrera and Danai Gurira announced the nominees for the best in film and television alongside SAG-AFTRA President and BH90210 star Gabrielle Carteris.

People reported that the SAG award nominees are often an indicator for those who will get Academy Award nods, so industry insiders and fans alike are always interested in who SAG believes is the best in their field.

Aniston was noticed for her work on the Apple TV series The Morning Show while Pitt was honored for his supporting role in the film Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.

Both Pitt and Aniston were also nominated for those same roles for the 2020 Golden Globes, whose nominations were announced earlier this week.

Here are the nominees for the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, which will air on TNT beginning at 8 p.m. EST on January 19.

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture



Bombshell

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role



Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong’o, Us

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role



Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Nicole Kidman, Bombshell

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Loading...

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series



Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor Television Movie or Limited Series

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon