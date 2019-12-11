SAG Awards Nominations 2020 Announced: Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston Honored

The nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards have just been announced and once again, former spouses Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have been honored for their work in both film and television in 2019.
America Ferrera and Danai Gurira announced the nominees for the best in film and television alongside SAG-AFTRA President and BH90210 star Gabrielle Carteris.
People reported that the SAG award nominees are often an indicator for those who will get Academy Award nods, so industry insiders and fans alike are always interested in who SAG believes is the best in their field.
Aniston was noticed for her work on the Apple TV series The Morning Show while Pitt was honored for his supporting role in the film Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.
Both Pitt and Aniston were also nominated for those same roles for the 2020 Golden Globes, whose nominations were announced earlier this week.
Here are the nominees for the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, which will air on TNT beginning at 8 p.m. EST on January 19.
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Bombshell
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong’o, Us
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Nicole Kidman, Bombshell
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor Television Movie or Limited Series
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon