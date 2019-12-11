January Jones Lights Up Instagram In Fiery Red Lace Dress For Scandalous New Photos

January Jones is heating up her Instagram page in a sexy, NSFW outfit. As those who follow the blond beauty on social media know, Jones regularly keeps her fans updated with a number of gorgeous photos on her page, but it’s not every day that she shares revealing shots — which is what she did earlier this week. In a gorgeous new photo post, Jones delighted her fans with not just one new snapshot but two, both of which left little to the imagination.

In the first photo in the series, Jones got up close and personal, looking straight into the camera and snapping a selfie. The stunner had a serious look on her face as she wore her short, blond locks down and slightly curled in addition to a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and red lipstick. The Mad Men star left little to the imagination, putting on a chesty display in a lacy red dress that showed off ample amounts of cleavage.

In the second photo in the series, Jones gave fans a better look at her NSFW ensemble. In that particular shot, the stunner stood against a white wall, looking straight into the camera once again. This time, she was photographed from the just below the waist, flaunting her killer figure in the same red lace dress that showed plenty of cleavage for her fans. In just a short time of the photo going live, it’s earned the stunner a ton of attention from fans, racking up over 87,000 likes and 1,500-plus comments.

Some of Jones’ followers took to the sexy shot to ask her where she got her outfit while countless others couldn’t help but gush over how amazing she looks. A few more had no words for the jaw-dropping shot and opted to express their feelings by using emoji instead.

“Which planet did you come from, you cosmic kite,” one follower commented on the sultry shots.

“How is it possible that even your back is beautiful?? I mean, come on. How is that fair??” a second social media user asked.

“You’re one of the most beautiful women I’ve ever seen,” another Instagammer raved.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Jones had another one of her photos go viral. In a previous image, the actress sizzled in a tight, striped top that featured a white plastic zipper that she wore unzipped all the way down to her bellybutton. The photo was taken at her son’s birthday party but soon went viral, and rightfully so.