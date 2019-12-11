‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Comings & Goings For Next Week: Shocking Decisions & Uncovered Secrets

The Bold and the Beautiful comings and goings for the week of December 16 tease that two actors will return to the CBS soap opera. The appearance of these particular characters could indicate that a secret will be revealed and a decision will be made next week, per Highlight Hollywood.

Monday, December 16 – A Secret Exposed On The Bold and the Beautiful

Joe LoCicero reprises his role as Vincent Walker.

Vinny appears to be Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) only friend. The designer is always able to turn to his friend when he runs into some trouble. Recently, Thomas also stayed with Vinny when Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) kicked him out of her house.

The Bold and the Beautiful weekly spoilers tease that Liam will ask Steffy to help him find out the truth about her brother. Steffy will oblige and they will play detective while trying to figure out Thomas’ true intentions. Of course, their first stop will be at Vinny’s place, as reported by The Inquisitr.

Vinny lives in a shady part of town in a rundown old building. However, instead of finding Vinny, they will be shocked when Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) opens the door. Immediately, the two will pepper the former model with questions.

The soap opera spoilers also suggest that Zoe will willingly answer Liam and Steffy’s questions. After all, she wants to redeem herself and get her job back at Forrester Creations. She may tell them about Thomas’ plans to make Hope his own and how he had promised her that he would look after her if she played his game.

It seems as if Vinny may arrive at his flat later. But it will be too late to stop Zoe from revealing everything to Liam and Steffy.

Friday, December 20 – A Shocking Decision

Lawrence Saint-Victor returns as Carter Walker.

Loading...

The last time Carter appeared on The Bold and the Beautiful was when he told Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) that the adoption papers were legitimate and binding. He told his boss that Hope now shared legal guardianship of Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) and that there was nothing that Ridge could do to change the situation.

However, Ridge also has another pressing legal issue. It seems as if Ridge may approach Carter about his failing marriage and present him with the signed divorce papers. If Ridge and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) cannot work out their problems, it appears as if they may call it quits for once and for all.