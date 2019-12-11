Kelly Clarkson Slays A Rendition Of TLC’s Iconic Song ‘Waterfalls’ In A Geometric Print Dress

Kelly Clarkson impressed her fans with her own spin on the TLC hit song, “Waterfalls” on Wednesday’s episode of her talk show, and her Instagram fans couldn’t handle it.

In the video, Kelly is seen sporting a geometric print dress with vivid colors such as red, green, yellow, and orange. The gown fell down The Voice coach’s feet and boasted flowing sleeves and a cinched waist.

Kelly accessorized the look with rings on her fingers and a pair of large gold star-shaped earrings that fell down to her shoulders. She wore her blond hair parted in the middle and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and curls around her shoulders.

The talk show host also rocked a full face of makeup, which consisted of sculpted eyebrows, a smoky eye shadow, and thick lashes. She added a bronzed glow, shimmering highlighter on her face, and pink blush to bring out her cheekbones before finishing off the glam look with a dark berry color on her full lips.

Kelly’s studio audience appeared to love the performance, and were seen dancing and singing along with her in the background.

Meanwhile, the over 339,000 followers on Kelly’s talk show Instagram account couldn’t get enough of the video, and made short work of watching the clip over 14,000 times while leaving over 50 comments in the first two hours after it was posted to the network.

“She can literally sing anything,” one of Kelly’s Instagram followers stated in the comments section of the post.

“Always loved this song. Kelly u killed it. Fantastic,” another adoring fan wrote.

“I’ve heard several covers of this and no one cane close to as good as the original. You just beat the original. Wow! You are so talented,” a third social media user gushed over the singer’s performance.

Loading...

“I wish she’d make an album of all of her Kellyoke covers!!! Gosh can she sing!!!!!” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelly wowed fans on her personal Instagram account this week as well when she shared a snap of herself on the set of The Voice in a metallic silver dress.

The gown hugged Kelly’s curves and put her slim waist on full display as she accessorized with black leggings and pointed-toe heels as she rocked long, straight hair.

That upload proved to be popular among Kelly Clarkson’s fans, who clicked the like button over 32,000 times and left more than 270 comments on the snap to date.