Spoilers For ‘Bold And The Beautiful:’ Wyatt & Liam’s Awkward Conversation About Sally

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, December 12 tease that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) will open up to his brother about issues of the heart. However, the conversation may get a tad awkward if he tells Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) why he feels that his engagement may be doomed, per Highlight Hollywood.

Liam has just returned to Spencer Publications. His father, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears), Wyatt, and even Emmy (Sheryl Underwood) were there to welcome him back to the company. However, it wasn’t long before Liam realized that his transition to the publication house wasn’t going to be as easy as he thought it would be.

When Bill suggested that he take over a particular project, Liam let his father know that he didn’t want to interfere in Wyatt’s role. However, Bill insisted that he had a different role for Wyatt and that he needed Liam back in his former position.

Now it seems as if Liam will realize that he may also be the reason that Wyatt doesn’t seem as happy as he used to be. Previously, Justin, Liam, and Bill teased Wyatt about the fact that he still had not bought a ring for Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). They wanted to know why they weren’t moving ahead with wedding plans. At the time, Wyatt told them that it seemed as if Sally wasn’t in a hurry.

However, Wyatt will share some critical information with Liam. While he and Sally were talking about their plans for their wedding, the redhead called her fiancé “Liam,” as reported by The Inquisitr. Understandably, Wyatt had been shocked and upset by Sally’s faux pas and called her out on it.

Wyatt told Sally that he wasn’t about to make the same mistake with her that he had made with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). Both these women had been in love with Liam when he had married them, and Wyatt wasn’t about to go through that again. Sally had insisted that it was a slip of the tongue and told Wyatt that he was the “sun, moon, and the stars.”

The soap opera spoilers reveal that Wyatt will let his brother know that he is now uncertain about the engagement and will describe his relationship status as “complicated.” Of course, Liam will be shocked if he hears that Sally may still have feelings for him after all this time.