Carrie Underwood Shares Her Key Piece Of Mom Advice

The 'American Idol' alum said it was centered in self-care.

Singing superstar Carrie Underwood was winning praise after she gave some wise and well-needed mom advice. The “Before He Cheats” singer has been open about her struggles as a working mom, having both her singing career and her athleisure line, Calia by Carrie Underwood on her plate. However, the blond beauty has managed to balance it all successfully, and shared her best tip in a recent interview with Buzzfeed.

Despite a busy schedule, Carrie still manages to make time for her two sons, Isaiah, 4, and Jacob, 10 months, with pro hockey player Mike Fisher. However, the “American Girl” singer confessed that it wasn’t always easy.

For example, her younger son was still a baby when Carrie began her Cry Pretty Tour 360. The tour lasted six long months, making stops all around the country, and Jacob was on the road the entire time, in addition to Mike and Isaiah.

“He was about three months old when we went on the road, and we juggled and managed. It was really hard, but it was good,” she confessed.

To show the difficulties faced in finding time for her son, Carrie’s husband shared a rare picture of her feeding Jacob while backstage getting her hair done, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.

Carrie added that her experience likely wasn’t the norm for most mothers, but that everyone has her own “struggle.” That struggle, she believes, helps moms understand each other better.

“I feel like we all have our own challenges and struggles, it’s just different for each person. But we are all stretched. right? We are all stressed out and always trying to make the best of everything,” she continued.

Though many working moms confess to feeling guilty about spending time away from their kids, Carrie added that she tries to focus on what she hopes is setting a good “example” for her two boys on balancing family and career.

Specifically, Carrie said that she hoped Isaiah and Jacob would grow up to say, “‘Man, mom was still mom, but she did what she loved as well.’ I feel like that’s the best way to set an example for them.”

Loading...

However, her biggest piece of advice came at the end, and it centered on self-care.

“As working moms, we have to do the best we can, and cut ourselves some slack,” Carrie concluded.

Meanwhile, Carrie recently dropped jaws after attending the Kennedy Center Honors. The country crooner wore not just one, but two silver dresses — impressing fans and critics alike, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.