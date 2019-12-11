Vanessa Hudgens Wears A Sheer Mesh Bodysuit In New Magazine Cover

Vanessa Hudgens flaunts body in new magazine cover.

Vanessa Hudgens shared an Instagram post about her upcoming cover with Girls Girls Girls Magazine on Wednesday morning.

The 30-year-old actress wore nothing but a black sheer mesh bodysuit with little sparkly details, which showed off her amazing physique. Girls Girls Girls Magazine claimed Vanessa was wearing Saint Laurent and Bulgari Heritage Collection.

In the photo, Vanessa leaned on an old television with a pensive look and struck a pose that covered most of her privates. The shot was described as “iconic” by the actress, as well as other people who re-shared the photo.

The actress wore a classic make-up look for the shoot — black eyeliner, curly lashes, contour and bronzer, soft pink blush, and light brown shimmery cat eyeshadow to match the bold red lipstick. Overall, the look was very romantic and flirty.

The photo was captured by photographer Claire Rothstein, who is also the magazine’s founder and editor. Vanessa’s outfits for the shoot was organized and styled by Paris-born, New York-based stylist Charles Varenne. New York-based make-up artist Grace Ahn did the look, and hairstylist Dennis Gots did the hair.

With a following of over 36.4 million, the latest social media upload accumulated over 176,000 likes and over 587 comments in under a day of going live. Fellow celebrities and fans flocked to the comments section to express their admiration for Vanessa’s latest look, showering her with compliments and praise.

“Hard work pays off, congratulations @vanessahudgens for getting on the cover of @girls.girls.girls.magazine,” an avid fan wrote.

Paris Hilton sent three “smiling face with heart-eyes” emojis.

“Never looked more chic. Omg,” actress Anna Sophia Robb commented.

Another admirer called Vanessa “intelligent, beautiful, strong, brave, funny, talented and an inspiration.”

In an Instagram video shared by make-up artist Grace Ahn, Vanessa was seen with another look for the photoshoot. The actress changed into a classic one-shoulder number with black and pink feathers. Grace changed Vanessa’s bold lips into an orange-toned red lipstick. The actress’s hair was set into a sleek ponytail, which made her jawline look more defined. She also donned a pair of sparkly drop earrings that went well with her overall look.

Vanessa’s looks for the photoshoot were inspired by high-fashion iconic ’80s magazine covers, which is what the magazine aims for when it comes to their publication.

The photoshoot is for the magazine’s third issue with the Princess Switch star as this month’s cover. Pre-orders for the said issue are available on Friday.