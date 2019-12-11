Thursday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy & Hope Prepare For Battle

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, December 12 reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will excitedly prepare for the competition ahead. In fact, it seems as if Steffy and Annika will go all-out in anticipation for the upcoming fashion show, per Highlight Hollywood.

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) needed to devise a plan to spend more time with Hope. So, he came up with the idea for a fashion competition. The designer knows that Hope would do anything to redeem herself after last year’s competition and wants the chance to prove that her line is just as good as Steffy’s. Therefore, Thomas suggested that they have another fashion show. Intimates and Hope For The Future will go head-to-head in a fierce battle that will see one of them come out on top.

Of course, Thomas isn’t doing this for altruistic reasons. The designer knows that with Hope back at work, he will be able to work closely with her. He’s hoping to grow closer to Hope after he signed the adoption papers which gave her join legal guardianship of Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). Thomas wants to prove that he has changed and figures that by working with Hope, she will start to soften toward him.

Steffy confronts Hope about her part in keeping a terrible secret about Thomas. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/6kumNgpEcQ #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/mNjuORIjzH — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 6, 2019

It seems as if both women will be open to some healthy competition. Steffy has been hard at work and knows that she and Intimates’ head designer, Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope), will be able to pull off another win. On a personal level, she also doesn’t want Hope to beat her because the blonde has already taken so much from her, as reported by The Inquisitr.

The soap opera spoilers also tease that Hope will come back to work full-time so that she can take advantage of the opportunity to give her line another chance. Hope will pull out all the stops as she plans the fashion show of a lifetime. She knows that Steffy will be stiff competition and that she needs to up her game if she wants to win the showdown.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Steffy and Hope may keep things friendly at first, but it won’t be long before things turn ugly. These two have a tumultuous history and it’s only a matter of time before their true feelings begin to surface. Will they be able to keep things civil for the Forrester Creations fashion show competition, or will all hell break loose?