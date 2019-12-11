‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Flaunts Pert Derriere In Tight Workout Gear With Sommer Ray

Yanet Garcia’s most recent Instagram post has her fans in a frenzy. As those who follow Garcia on social media know, the bombshell has been named “The World’s Hottest Weather Girl” by her army of fans. She regularly sizzles in a number of NSFW ensembles that range from bikinis to bodycon dresses and even workout gear — which she rocked in a hot shot yesterday.

In the gorgeous new photo, the Mexican beauty tagged herself in Los Angeles, California, where she posed against a purple background with two pals by her side — trainer Melissa Alcantara and social media star Sommer Ray. In the photo, Garcia struck a pose in profile, looking over her shoulder and into the camera with a serious look on her face. The model’s toned and tanned figure was on full display as she rocked a pair of tight white leggings that showed off her pert derriere and muscular legs. On top, Garcia sported a matching white bra and her taut tummy was also on display while she held a pair of weights in her hand.

For the gym-chic look, Garcia wore her long, brunette tresses down and slightly waved in addition to a stunning face of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and pink lipstick. Next to Garcia stood Alcantara, who also sizzled in NSFW workout gear featuring a matching pink bra and leggings while her rock-hard abs took center stage. Next to her was Ray flaunting her gorgeous figure in a tiny neon bra and floral spandex. She wore her long, dark locks slicked back in a high ponytail and also rocked some makeup for the photo op.

In the caption of the photo, Garcia told fans that the Fitplan App is coming soon, and she added a flame emoji to the end of the caption. In just a short time of the sexy new photo going live on her page, it’s earned the stunner a ton of attention from fans with over 154,000 likes in addition to 400-plus comments. Some followers took to the photo to let Garcia and her pals know that they look drop-dead gorgeous while others raved over their ripped bodies. A few more commented on the post to let Garcia know that they want to download the app when it’s available.

“Look at the absolute beauties,” one fan gushed on the post, adding a flame and heart emoji.

“Better crossover than the avengers. You ladies look so good, it’s not even fair to the rest of us,” another raved on the photo.

“This may be the hottest photo of all time. Look at those abs, danggggg,” a third Instagrammer gushed.